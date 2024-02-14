Outrage in Spain As Pedophiles Parade Around Naked Kids During ‘Pride’

Video has emerged online of children being forced to take part in a pro-pedophilia event in Spain wearing skimpy underwear with rainbow ‘Pride’ flags attached to their backs.

The footage, taken at an annual carnival in Torrevieja, shows the so called ‘Osadía troupe’ marching with several naked children.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

People in Spain are outraged as footage has emerged of children aged 9 and younger being paraded around the streets wearing burlesque style lingerie, nipple shields, and wigs, with rainbow 'Pride' flags attached to their backs. Report here: https://t.co/VhBY5P7TKH pic.twitter.com/b1nzjkUSwE — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 14, 2024

Modernity.news reports: In addition to the erotic skimpy garter belts and stockings, the children have had black tape “Xs” placed over their nipples, and have had full makeup applied to their faces.

The video shows the children being instructed to mimick adults performing provocative gyrating gestures through the streets of the Alicante town in front of onlooking adult bystanders and other children.

In one video, a woman is seen putting something, presumably sweets, into the mouths of the children as they move around.

Some of those who posted the footage noted that the titled of the ‘performance’ was “Prometer hasta meter” which translates to “promise until you commit.”

Other videos highlighted adults wearing the same outfits and performing the same routine:

This parade in Spain of adult women in erotic lingerie with only a piece of tape covering their nipples also involved CHILDREN aged 9 and younger wearing the same costumes. Report here: https://t.co/VhBY5P7TKH pic.twitter.com/g4QSG18Cyv — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 14, 2024

One respondent writing in Spanish noted “Spain. Children dressed as sex objects parade to the delight of local pedophiles. Progressivism they call it.”

España. Niños disfrazados como objetos sexuales desfilan para regocijo de los pedofilos locales. Progresismo lo llaman pic.twitter.com/YdaKLFsAMk — Capitán Bitcoin (@CapitanBitcoin) February 13, 2024

Others called for arrests:

I’m surprised 𝕏 hasn’t censored this video.



Regardless, this is abhorrent and clearly child abųse.



This is what the left wants in America.



And it will only get worse if allowed.



SAVE THE CHILDREN. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 13, 2024

I would love to see a “team photo” of the parade organizers published on X.



Let the world see the faces of those exploiting children for their own sick pleasure.



PS: What parent in their right mind lets their child participate in this? — Scott Mitchell (@ScottMit99) February 13, 2024

They want your children. They said it, and now they're showing you.



This is disgusting, and the parents should be jailed. — JokerWonderWoman (@JokerWonderW) February 13, 2024

What the hell is going on here? Just celebrating pedophilia wide out in the open now?? Whoever planned and allowed this belongs in prison. pic.twitter.com/Ew7fJxpqoL — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) February 13, 2024

This is not an isolated incident. Children are being subjected to overtly sexual activity at Pride events everywhere.