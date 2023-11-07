Biden Mulls Exit: Michelle Obama on Deck as Polls Reveal Massive Trump Lead in 5 Key States

Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign is about to come to a premature end, according to reports which indicate former first lady Michelle Obama is being prepared to urgently step into the void following a series of disastrous poll results for the Biden/Harris ticket.
A brutal new poll released on the weekend has shaken the Democrat establishment, with Trump projected to win easily in five battleground states considered vital to Biden’s re-election chances.
New York Times and Siena College released the poll on Sunday that found Biden trailing Donald Trump by four to ten points in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Former Obama advisor David Axelrod said that Biden must exit the race for the 2024 White House because “the stakes of miscalculation are too dramatic to ignore.”
“It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict and Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm,” Axelrod wrote on X after the poll was published on Sunday.
“He’s defied CW (conventional wisdom) before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party – not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern,” Axelrod added.
The former Obama advisor also claimed that Trump is “dangerous” and that the ex-president’s chances of winning next year’s election are higher if he retains his lead in the five crucial battleground states.
Other Democrats have called on President Biden to drop out of next year’s White House race to avoid handing the election to ex-President Trump.
“I don’t think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for reelection,” Washington Post writer David Ignatius said in September.
“If he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement, which was stopping Trump.”
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Baxter Dmitry

Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
