President Trump: Nord Stream Pipeline Attack Was ‘Inside Job’ by U.S. Deep State

President Trump has declared that the Nord Stream gas pipeline attack was an inside job by the Deep State, in a new interview with Tucker Carlson.

“Who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline?” Carlson asked Trump during the interview.

“I don’t want to get our country in trouble, so I won’t answer it,” Trump responded, heavily hinting that the Biden regime were responsible.

“I can tell you who it wasn’t was Russia,” Trump added.

“When they blamed Russia, you know, they said Russia blew up their own pipeline. You got a kick out of that one, too,” Trump continued, reempahsizing “It wasn’t Russia.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Donald Trump confirms that Russia did NOT blow up the Nordstream pipeline as was suggested by the US. He also insinuates that the US was responsible.



pic.twitter.com/X2r4L7KcYY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 12, 2023

Summit.news reports: In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published a report asserting that the pipelines were destroyed by the US as part of a covert operation.

According to Hersh’s sources, the explosives were planted in June 2022 by US Navy divers under the guise of the BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise and were detonated three months later with a remote signal sent by a sonar buoy.

Hersh also told the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. that Joe Biden made the decision to blow up Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines because he saw being a war president as giving him a better chance at re-election.

As we highlighted earlier, Trump also stated during the Tucker Carlson interview that he doubts Joe Biden is capable of running against him next year, asserting that “there’s something wrong” with Biden.