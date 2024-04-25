Harvard Study Confirms Fluoride ‘Significantly Lowers’ Children’s IQ

A Harvard University meta-analysis funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) concluded that children who live in locations with highly fluoridated water have “significantly lower” IQ scores than those who live in low fluoride areas.

Despite the findings, the mainstream media and governments continue to ignore the science and insist that fluoride is perfectly safe for very young children to consume.

However, a report from the U.S. National Research Council (NRC) concluded that adverse effects of high fluoride concentrations in drinking water may be of concern and that additional research is warranted.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The results suggest that fluoride may be a neurotoxicant that affects brain development in children at exposures much below those that can cause toxicity in adults.

Furthermore, a study by Till et al. found the effect was even more pronounced among formula-fed children, especially regarding nonverbal skills.

There are so many scientific studies showing the direct, toxic effects of fluoride on your body, it is remarkable that the mainstream media continue to argue against the science.

Findings from analyses of 27 studies published over 22 years suggest an inverse association between high fluoride exposure and children’s intelligence.

It really should be considered a scientific consensus by now.