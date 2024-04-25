UN Says ‘Dangerous’ Conspiracy Theorists Must Be Punished Like Terrorists 

The United Nations has declared war on conspiracy theorists, describing the rise of people thinking for themselves as “worrying and dangerous”, and providing the public with a toolkit to “debunk” and “prebunk” anyone who dares to suggest the global elite are anything but completely honest, upstanding and working with our best interests at heart.

The UN also warns that George Soros, the Rothschilds, and the State of Israel must not be linked to any “alleged conspiracies.”

It’s no wonder the UN are waging war on so-called conspiracy theorists.

I no longer identify as a "Conspiracy Theorist."

You can now refer to me as



Despite the best efforts of the mainstream media to brainwash the masses, the people are waking up and rising up against the elite and the UN and their globalist cronies are terrified because their days are numbers.

The UN is desperate to continue pushing their vile globalist agenda without pushback from those of us who reject their sick vision out of hand.

Earlier this week, the People’s Voice exposed a UN report that declared children can consent to sex with adults.

Now, the globalists are determined to destroy all opposition to their tyrannical agenda, declaring that anyone who opposes their vision is a conspiracy theorist.

UNESCO has teamed up with Twitter, the European Commission and the World Jewish Congress to launch the campaign dubbed #ThinkBeforeSharing: Stop the spread of conspiracy theories.

The UN wants you to know that events are NOT “secretly manipulated behind the scenes by powerful forces with negative intent” and if you encounter anybody who thinks the global elite are conspiring to seize power and dictate global events, you must take action.

According to UNESCO, “if you are certain you have encountered a conspiracy theory” on the internet then you must “react” immediately post a relevant link to a “fact-checking website” in the comments.

(The UN conveniently fails to mention the fact that “fact checkers” are mostly untrained and unqualified hacks performing “fact checks” and writing Community Notes from the comfort of their bedroom in between posting woke political content on personal blogs and getting high.)

UNESCO also provide advice for normies who encounter a real, living, breathing “conspiracy theorist” in the flesh.

According to the UN agency, you must not under any circumstances be lured into an argument with the conspiracy theorist.

“Any argument may be taken as proof that you are part of the conspiracy and reinforce that belief” and the conspiracy theorist will probably “argue hard to defend their beliefs.“

The last thing the UN wants is for you to get into a conversation with someone who has done their own research.

Instead you must shut down the conversation while showing “empathy“ and avoiding “ridiculing them“, and then “report” them to social media and “contact your local/national press council or press ombudsman.”

Remarkably, hidden in the fine print, UNESCO admit that conspiracy theories do exist.

Under the heading “What is a real conspiracy?” the United Nations bureaucrats explain that “real conspiracies large and small DO exist.”

However, according to the UN, it’s only a REAL conspiracy theory if it’s “unearthed by the media.”

“They are more often centered on single self-contained events, or an individual like an assassination or a coup d’etat,” explains the UN. “They are unearthed by whistleblowers and the media, using verifiable facts and evidence.“

There is just one problem with the UN’s definition of a “real” conspiracy theory.

The media has been fully bought and paid for by the elite.

Bill Gates spends hundreds of millions of dollars every year buying off mainstream media journalists in return for positive coverage and hit pieces on his enemies, including the conspiracy theorists he just admitted he’s tracking.

Meanwhile, George Soros is buying up legacy media outlets like they are going out of fashion. Oh wait, they actually are going out of fashion…

Despite what the UN is trying to convince the normies, it’s clear the elite are conspiring against the masses, and believe it or not, most normal people would be deeply concerned about this if their brains were not too full of propaganda, fluoride, heavy metals, and ultra-processed food to form any rational thoughts.

Ever heard of Operation Mockingbird? In the 1960s you would get called a conspiracy theorist if you dared to suggest that the CIA was spying on journalists and controlling the mainstream media.

In reality, this is exactly what was happening. Operation Mockingbird was a CIA operation that spied on members of the Washington press corps in 1963, 1972 and 1973. They also paid journalists to publish CIA propaganda.

Wiretapping of US citizens is against CIA code, but this is what they did.

How do we know about this? Mockingbird was uncovered by the Church Committee after the Watergate scandal. John F. Kennedy secretly recorded Operation Mockingbird conversations in the Oval Office and they are now part of The Presidential Recordings.

So sure, we should be trusting everything the media and fact checkers say, right? It’s not like they have a history of being manipulated by shadowy three-letter agencies and the global elite, right?

But that was the 60s and 70s and everything has gotten worse since then. In 2013, Obama signed legislation that repealed the U.S. Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948, also known as the Smith-Mundt Act.

Why is this important?

The Smith-Mundt Act was a so-called anti-propaganda law that prevented the U.S. government’s mammoth broadcasting arm from delivering programming to American audiences. But on July 2 2013, Obama quietly and deceitfully changed the law, meaning that the US government and the CIA could legally propagandize US citizens.

Strangely, the mainstream media don’t like to acknowledge this fact. But it suits government agencies and the United Nations down to the ground. Of course they will tell you to place blind trust in the mainstream media and fact checkers. Regardless of how many times their lies get exposed, time and time again.

Hunter Biden’s Latpop from Hell, anyone? It took the media more than a year to admit that the laptop was a real thing. For a whole year the media was telling us that the laptop story was “Russian disinformation” and fact checkers were censoring social media because they knew it would damage Biden’s presidential run.

Now they are doing the same thing with Ashley Biden’s diary, claiming that it’s a fraud, even though Biden’s weaponized DOJ just sent the whistleblower who found the diary to prison.

In 1998 Noam Chomsky co-authored a book with Edward Herman called Manufacturing Consent. It destroys the notion that the mainstream media informs and serves the public so we can better engage in the political process.

In fact, the media is engaged in manufacturing our consent. The media is working for their paymasters, the three letter agencies and global elite, to manipulate our minds.

Democracy is staged with the help of the media which works as a propaganda machine.

Mainstream media is not a check on power. The very system requires complicity. Governments, corporations, global institutions like the United Nations… they know how to play the media game. They know how to control the news narrative. They know how to manipulate and control the masses.

They feed official scoops, official accounts, interviews with so-called experts. They breed fear because fear breeds compliance.

If you want to challenge power, you will be pushed to the margins. The CIA invented the term “conspiracy theorist” in the 1950s in order to denigrate those who dared to ask questions outside of the box and challenge the corrupt system.

The United Nations’ war on conspiracy theorists is more of the same. They want to shame those among us who dare to ask questions and question the official narrative.

Ask yourself, when was the last time the media unearthed a conspiracy?

Also ask yourself, when was the last time the media covered up a conspiracy? The list is endless.

