Pelosi: Biden’s ‘Younger Than Me’ & ‘Very Sharp Mentally’

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has expressed her disagreement with Special Counsel Robert Hur’s comments regarding President Biden’s mental acuity.

She called Biden “very sharp” adding that she could not judge him as she is older than him.

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Ac360,” Pelosi criticized Special Counsel Robert Hur’s remarks about Biden’s mental sharpness and stated that people say they don’t know things in depositions……she also stated that while Biden’s age “is an objective fact,” it’s also “all relative. He’s younger than I am. So, what do I have to say about his age?”

Breitbart reports After saying that Biden is “very sharp” mentally, Pelosi said, “I think that people do make mistakes. I think his age is one thing that’s an objective fact. His making a mistake from time to time, we all do that. When the former — ex-President, defeated President Trump made a mistake about one thing or another, he would make the same mistake seven times. It wasn’t a slip of the tongue. It was a complete going down a path of something that wasn’t even true, intentionally or otherwise. So, I think, that again, age is an objective fact, as I say, it’s all relative. He’s younger than I am. So, what do I have to say about his age? But he is, again, knowledgeable, wise.” And that Biden has valuable experience.

Later, she added that “it’s really sad what the special counsel came out with. He is — he should’ve — you’re a prosecutor, you don’t — it’s a professional thing to do. To start deciding on somebody’s age — do you know that before Trump was President, before he was President, so, now we’re going back about, what, seven years, so he was 70 or 69 at the time, over 1,000 times, he said, I don’t know. I can’t remember. I don’t know? Again, over 1,000 times in depositions. So, people say that in depositions, some. 1,000 times, something’s wrong there, but nonetheless. So, for this report to go into the personal aspects of somebody saying, I don’t know, I don’t remember, when they didn’t really call it out on other people, but anyway, we don’t agonize, we organize.”