RFK Jr: ‘CIA Rig Elections and Assassinate Those Who Get in Their Way’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims that the CIA have a history of rigging US elections and assassinating leaders who refuse to comply with their ‘New World Order’ agenda.

RFK Jr. sat down with Editor-in-Chief of Unhurd Freddie Sayers who asked the Democratic presidential candidate what kind of approach he plans to take with the CIA.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“The CIA needs to be reorganized,” RFK. Jr said.

“Very early on Allen Dulles( former CIA Director) corrupted the purpose of the CIA by getting it involved in assassinations and fixing elections… the CIA has been involved in coup d’état’s in a third of the countries in the world.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kennedy rounded up his thought by saying “Our national policy as a country is to promote democracy the CIA’s policy has been the opposite.”

WATCH:

Kennedy was right to call out Allen Dulles who served as the director of the CIA during the Cold War.

Dulles had a long career at the CIA and oversaw several controversial CIA missions such as the 1953 Iranian coup, the 1954 Guatemalan coup, MKUltra mind control program and the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Allen Dulles was ultimately fired by RFK Jr.’s uncle President John F. Kennedy, for Dulles’ hand in the Bay of Pigs disaster.

In recent weeks Kennedy has been surging in the polls and does seem to have a fighting chance to replace Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.