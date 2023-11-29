Australians Warned That The Eighth Covid Wave Has Arrived

Recent headlines by the The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) warned: The eighth COVID-19 wave is here and asked “if catching it could trigger Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or autoimmune disorders?”

Surely by now people can see that this is next-level gaslighting and have figured out what the real cause of is.

The networks health guru Dr Norman Swan is also telling Australians to wear face masks and eat outside this Christmas as the country enters its eighth wave.

Swan, who refuses to admit the pandemic is over, warns that a ‘Covid Christmas’ is about to start and that everybody should make sure they are up to date with vaccinations, avoid crowded spaces and mask-up in indoors.

ABC reported: From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have raised concerns about the potential for long-term health problems linked to SARS-CoV-2 and warned repeated infections are likely to increase the risk.

An association between COVID and cardiovascular disease emerged quickly.

And now — almost exactly four years since the first case was discovered in Wuhan — a growing body of scientific research is cautiously linking the inflammation caused by a COVID infection to diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s as well as autoimmune conditions from bowel disease to rheumatoid arthritis.

The virus has even been suggested to impact some pregnant women, associated with double the risk of premature delivery.

As the eighth COVID wave hits Australia, experts are taking notice.Australia is facing a new COVID wave. Why now?

“Large epidemiological studies looking at the risk profile [suggest] an increase in the incidence of these diseases concomitant with the infection. But it is still early days and the data is still emerging,” says Professor Kevin Barnham from the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health at the University of Melbourne.

Professor Catherine Bennett, the chair of epidemiology at Deakin University has spent her career studying how disease impacts communities. “We know inflammation is behind a lot of disease,” she says. “And so anyone looking at diseases [like SARS-CoV-2] where that’s part of the aetiology will be watching with concern.”

Barnham stresses current research doesn’t show SARS-CoV-2 directly causes these complications: not everyone who contracts COVID will be affected.

But the findings do suggest a COVID infection is one of “a raft of contributing factors” that can significantly increase the risk in susceptible people, perhaps those who already have a genetic predisposition to a particular disease or condition.