The Atlantic Tells Readers Child Sex Trafficking Is ‘Fake News’

According to far-left outlet The Atlantic, child sex trafficking is ‘fake news’ that must be censored and hidden from public view.

Journalist Kaitlyn Tiffany writes that the “moral panic” taking place with regard to children being trafficked and raped by elite pedophiles stems not from reality but from “a QAnon conspiracy theory that emerged in 2017 on an out-of-the-way message board.”

Naturalnews.com reports: Purveyors of the child sex trafficking narrative believe, according to Tiffany, that Donald Trump is “a lone hero waging war against a ‘deep state’ and a cabal of elites who are pedophiles and child murderers.” And these conspirators, according to Tiffany’s version of the narrative, “will soon be exposed – and perhaps brutally executed – during a promised ‘storm.'”

The latest news coverage about pedophile child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is once again igniting public awareness and conversation about the problem of child trafficking that Tiffany says does not exist.

“Anxiety about the nation’s children, which is at a steady simmer in the best of times, boiled over in the summer of 2020, when the digital soldiers of QAnon occupied the otherwise innocuous hashtag #SaveTheChildren,” Tiffany further scoffs in her piece.

“Around the same time, major social-media platforms had started blocking overt QAnon accounts and hashtags. From their new beachhead, the digital soldiers were able to disseminate a cascade of false information about child trafficking on Instagram and Facebook: Children were being trafficked on the hospital ship USNS Comfort, then docked in New York City, and through tunnels underneath Central Park.”

It turns out those NYC child tunnels are real

It is worth noting at this point in the article that Tiffany’s article for The Atlantic was actually published almost three years ago in 2021. Since that time, those “tunnels underneath Central Park” that Tiffany mocked as fake have been revealed as real.

In case you missed it, there was a major clash between New York City Police (NYPD) and members of “The 770,” the nickname given to the Chabad movement’s world headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in the predominantly Jewish New York City neighborhood of Crown Heights.

The official story is that nobody knows the true purpose of these tunnels, which reportedly contained a child high chair, a mattress and other strange items strewn throughout the network of passageways hiding behind wooden panels inside the synagogue’s interior walls.

Dozens of Orthodox Jews rioted when construction crews escorted by police showed up to fill in the secret tunnels. The younger Orthodox Jews tried to stop the construction crews, prompting the arrest of several of them – watch the video below:

“Unverified sources on social media suggested that they were excavated during the 2020 and 2021 coronavirus lockdowns so that members of the Chabad could pray in secret,” reported Robin Westenra for the Seemorerocks Substack. “Jewish news site Forward claimed that they were dug in the last year or two in order to illegally expand the building.”

“Video footage posted in December and reports from the Chabad on Monday suggest that one tunnel connects the synagogue with a disused mikvah on nearby Union Street. A mikvah is a ritual bath used by Orthodox Jews to ‘purify’ new converts or women before marriage.”

By the way, a new lawsuit alleges that the man behind the iconic Chabad menorah sexually abused dozens of young girls back in the 1990s, and a rabbinical court failed to hold him accountable.