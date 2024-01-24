Report: FBI Covered-Up COVID Lab Leak Theory in March 2020

The FBI had credible evidence that COVID-19 had been deliberately leaked from a Chinese laboratory, but decided to hide this information from the public and Congress.

According to a report released on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray hid evidence from former President Donald Trump that COVID had been released by the Chinese as a bioweapon against the West.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Headlineusa.com reports: According to the report from journalists Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag, a Chinese national from Wuhan, working as an FBI informant, told their handler at the bureau’s Chinese Intelligence Squad. The report cited unnamed sources who reportedly said it was probable that the whole squad of 25 people knew.

“A person working at the Virology Institute lab in Wuhan, China was infected, left the building, and spread the virus outside the lab in Wuhan,” the FBI informant said, according to a source. “It didn’t have anything to do with the wet market or the bat soup story they were going with.”

The sources also reportedly said that the FBI trusted the informant because the person’s information had been corroborated at least three times previously.

“The [informant] was from Wuhan, had been vetted, and the person had provided information on three prior occasions that they were able to corroborate as true and reliable,” an unnamed person told Shellenberger and Gutentag.

In an interview with Fox News last February, Director Wray said his bureau “has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.”

Wray reportedly said at the time that the FBI has a team of experts who focus specifically on the risk of biological threats that come into the “wrong hands,” including by a “hostile nation state.”

“You’re talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab that killed millions of Americans,” Wray told Fox.

Wray reportedly added that most details of the FBI’s investigation remain classified, and that it has been difficult to work with the Chinese government on investigating the pandemic’s origin.

“I will just make the observation that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here,” he reportedly said. “The work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing. And that’s unfortunate for everybody.”