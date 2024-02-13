Hilarious Impression Of ‘Every Kamala Harris Speech’ In One Video!

You may have heard of American actress and comedian Elsa Kurt and even seen some of her comedy skits, including her uncanny Kamala Harris impressions….
Well she has now managed to sum up Kamala Harris in one hilarious video!
Sister Toldjah of RedState wrote: ‘Basically Every Kamala Speech’: Hilarious Impersonator Highlights the VP’s Biggest Problem in New Clip
With the Biden admin and POTUS’ apologists still doing inverted backflips to try and contain the damage after special counsel Robert Hur’s damning report on Biden’s handling of classified documents, now is as good a time as any for a refresher on his second in command as the 2024 presidential campaign season kicks into high gear.
Kamala Harris being Joe Biden’s vice president naturally means the spotlight has been more on her over the last three years than you typically see on veeps considering Biden’s age and frequent memory lapses, both of which were highlighted in the Hur report.
But as talk turns to “what about Kamala?” as rumors again bubble to the surface about Democrats dumping Biden from the 2024 ticket, it’s important to point out that in addition to her lack of meaningful political skills and policy gravitas, Kamala Harris has a big comms problem.
This is not just because her comms department has a high turnover rate but also because Kamala herself is a word salad nightmare, something brilliantly and hilariously outlined by Kamala impersonator Elsa Kurt, who we’ve written about before and who in early February explained in Kamala-speak basically what every platitude-filled Kamala Harris speech sounds like.
