Ex-Pfizer VP: COVID Jabs Are ‘Deep State’ Bioweapons Intended To ‘Kill Billions of Humans’

Former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon has revealed that the COVID vaccines are bioweapons designed to kill billions of people as part of a depopulation agenda by the Deep State.
Dr. Yeadon, who formerly served as Pfizer’s vice president and chief scientist, explained how he knew the COVID virus, with its subsequent mRNA vaccination campaign, was a “supranational operation” designed “to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately.”
Yeadon, who spent 32 years working as a Big Pharma executive, spoke to a reporter from Children’s Health Defense in March while attending a Truth be Told Rally in London.
Explaining how he came to the conclusion that the COVID pandemic was a depoulation plot by the globalists, Yeadon recalled that “when I started noticing former colleagues of mine, including Patrick Vallance, saying things on the television I knew weren’t true — and I knew he knew weren’t true — that’s when the penny dropped for me, probably [in] February 2020.”
Patrick Vallance was the Britain’s chief scientific adviser to the government from 2018 to 2023.
“I remember saying to my wife, ‘this is not what they’re saying it is. Something’s going on,’” Yeadon said.
“And when I saw not only my country locking down, but dozens of countries locking down at the same time … that was proof, and is still proof, of a supranational operation,” he added.
A recent study, published in the British scientific journal Nature, found that people who received the experimental COVID jab had a much higher risk of becoming blind.
Experts from all over the world have been saying similar things for the last few years There was the European group of 500 doctors warning against the jabs ,what happened to them , so many different groups of nurses in telegram warning against the jabs , hundreds idlf individual professors and experts from all over the world setting up websites warning the public Where have they all gone ?
Why hasn’t the MSM heard anything ?Why haven’t governments ?
It’s very suspicious deafness .