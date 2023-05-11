Ex-Pfizer VP: COVID Jabs Are ‘Deep State’ Bioweapons Intended To ‘Kill Billions of Humans’

Former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon has revealed that the COVID vaccines are bioweapons designed to kill billions of people as part of a depopulation agenda by the Deep State.

Dr. Yeadon, who formerly served as Pfizer’s vice president and chief scientist, explained how he knew the COVID virus, with its subsequent mRNA vaccination campaign, was a “supranational operation” designed “to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately.”

Yeadon, who spent 32 years working as a Big Pharma executive, spoke to a reporter from Children’s Health Defense in March while attending a Truth be Told Rally in London.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Explaining how he came to the conclusion that the COVID pandemic was a depoulation plot by the globalists, Yeadon recalled that “when I started noticing former colleagues of mine, including Patrick Vallance, saying things on the television I knew weren’t true — and I knew he knew weren’t true — that’s when the penny dropped for me, probably [in] February 2020.”

Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon, on the sequence of events which led him to conclude that the so-called "pandemic" was planned and co-ordinated in advance, by unelected globalist bodies like the WHO and WEF, as a justification to deliberately depopulate the… pic.twitter.com/qDcuhNimKg — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 6, 2023

Patrick Vallance was the Britain’s chief scientific adviser to the government from 2018 to 2023.

“I remember saying to my wife, ‘this is not what they’re saying it is. Something’s going on,’” Yeadon said.

“And when I saw not only my country locking down, but dozens of countries locking down at the same time … that was proof, and is still proof, of a supranational operation,” he added.

A recent study, published in the British scientific journal Nature, found that people who received the experimental COVID jab had a much higher risk of becoming blind.