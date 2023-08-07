Obama Judge Overseeing Trump Case Vowed to ‘Jail Conservatives’ Who Piss Her Off

The Obama-appointed judge overseeing Jack Smith’s case against President Trump previously expressed a desire to “jail conservatives” who annoy her.

One of the many problems with Smith’s case against President Trump in DC is that extremely corrupt Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan was assigned to the case.

The judge assigned Tuesday to handle special counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump pumped thousands of dollars into Barack Obama’s campaign coffers, newly surfaced records show.

Joehoft.com reports: Trump faced an indictment at the hands of a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday on four new charges related to his alleged efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election and incite the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill in 2021. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who will handle the case, was an Obama appointee in 2014 and contributed roughly $4,300 to his presidential campaign and victory fund combined between 2008 and 2012, according to campaign finance disclosures reviewed by the Washington Examiner.

Chutkan’s donations were made while she worked at Boies Schiller Flexner, a major law firm with over a dozen offices across the United States. She also in 2008 gave $250 to the campaign for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), though the Federal Election Commission database doesn’t list her backing any federal candidates after September 2012.

Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan has a horrible record. She oversaw Mueller gang’s corrupt Butina case.

In 2019, Judge Chutkan was given the Mueller gang’s case against Russian Martina Butina.

On July 18, 2018, the New York Times reported the following in an article entitled “Maria Butina, Suspected Secret Agent, Used Sex in Covert Plan, Prosecutors Say” –

Maria Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to act as a foreign agent, admitting that she was part of a Russian effort to influence U.S. politics. But she was hardly a shadowy figure. Here’s what her online profile revealed. For four years, a Russian accused of being a covert agent pursued a brazen effort to infiltrate conservative circles and influence powerful Republicans while she secretly was in contact with Russian intelligence operatives, a senior Russian official and a billionaire oligarch close to the Kremlin whom she called her “funder,” federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

But this was a lie and setup.

Judge Chutkan told the DOJ to provide Brady material to the defense in the case. But the DOJ said there was nothing to provide. Butina’s attorney’s specifically mentions Patrick Byrne specifically as being connected to the DOJ and yet this information was never provided to the defense team.

Judge Chutkan apparently didn’t care. She also was apparently fine with Butina being placed in solitary confinement. Patrick Byrne came out and shared that he didn’t think Butina was a spy of any sort but this didn’t matter to the Chutkan court. Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Judge Chutkan also oversaw the Pakistani spy ring case and gave those spies no time in prison because they were connected to the Democrats.

In 2020, TGP reported that a Pakistani spy ring had infiltrated the House Dems and that this was one of the biggest scandals in US history. Yet, this entire egregious breach of security went unpunished, because Democrats were involved.

Democrat US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz employed Pakistani IT staffers and brothers who were paid over $4 million dollars over the course of their employment even though they were accused of a cyber-security breach.

DOJ Prosecutor J.P. Cooney was the government official who made this odd plea deal.

TGP reported in February 2020 that:

In July 2018, criminal Pakistani IT worker, Imran Awan pleaded guilty to making a false statement on a loan/credit application. The Feds subsequently shut down everything else related to the Pakistani House IT scandal. In a hearing in August 2018, Tanya Chutkan, an Obama-appointed federal judge, gave Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Pakistani IT staffer Imran Awan no jail time because he had already “suffered enough.” Awan only served 3 months of supervised release. Imran Awan’s lawyer Chris Gowan, who is a former aide to Hillary Clinton, trashed president Trump and other Republicans in a letter after the case was closed.

Chutkan has been horrible in prosecuting Trump supporters from Jan 6 who walked in the Capitol, punishing them with some of most egregious sentences.

Newsweek was apparently happy to see Judge Chutkan over the case in DC. Their report ignores Chutkan’s obvious bias and horrible record. Instead, Newsweek shares: