Trump Will Appoint ‘Real Special Prosecutor’ To Investigate ‘Biden Family Of Corruption’

Talking to a massive crowd at his Save America Rally in Pickens, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, Donald Trump vowed that he would appoint a “real special persecutor to investigate every detail of the Biden family of corruption.”

The former president told the cheering crowd: “When I get back in office, I will appoint a real special prosecutor to investigate every detail of the Biden crime family of corruption. So incredible”

President Donald J. Trump Rally

Pickens, South Carolina

July 1, 2023 pic.twitter.com/JNExyDEFYt — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 1, 2023 Breitbart reports: Trump added that he would not normally be using this type of rhetoric, but after being criminally pursued by the Justice Department in the classified documents case, he said the “gloves are off.”



Trump explained:

And again, out of respect for the office of president, I would never be talking this way even knowing a lot of this stuff. I have too much respect for the office. But once they do what they did to me and to you, by doing what they did – so corrupt – I said, “Now the gloves are off from that standpoint.” What they’ve done is so terrible, so I’ll speak differently than I would have three weeks ago, because you’ve never heard me use this kind of language. I wouldn’t want to out of respect for our country and for the office, but we really have no choice. These people are sick.

The 45th president zoned in on whistleblower allegations that Hunter Biden messaged CCP-linked businessman Henry Zhao on the app WhatsApp in 2017, demanding that a “commitment made” be “fulfilled.” In the message, which Hunter Biden’s attorney has admitted is real, Hunter says his father, Joe Biden, is sitting next to him, using it as a cudgel.

What’s more, Hunter Biden-linked bank accounts within ten days after that message received $5.1 million from Zhao, according to a 2020 Senate report on the family.

Trump said Saturday that Biden is “very compromised” and is “being paid off just like a common criminal.”

“But he’s totally protected by the Department of Injustice and by the fake news media, which has been weaponized to a degree we have never ever seen before,” he added. “This is a crime 100 times bigger than Watergate, and they just don’t want to write about it.”

Trump supporters were out in droves Pickens on Saturday, with One America News Correspondent Daniel Baldwin saying he had heard a staggering 75,000 people were at the event.