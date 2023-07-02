2,000 Athletes Had Fatal Heart Attacks Since Jab Rollout – Media Blackout

Since the jab rollout the number of athletes dropping dead from heart problems has soared to unprecedented levels.

These professional athletes are supposed to be among the fittest people on the planet. So why have thousands of them in the past two and a half years suddenly collapsed with inexplicable heart conditions?

Since early 2021, at least 1,884 cardiac arrests or other serious issues have been officially recorded among athletes. 1,310 of those athletes died suddenly. The unofficial number is likely much higher than that.

An ethical media would be highlighting these deaths on the front-pages, pulling out all the stops to investigate just what was going on. We live in a very different world now.

Good Sciencing has been maintaining a continuously growing list of the young, healthy athletes who suffered major heart-related emergencies in 2021, 2022, and the first half of 2023.

According to the publication, all of the athletes on the list share one common factor: They suffered sudden serious heart problems after receiving the toxic mRNA COVID jab.

Slaynews.com reports: As of April 2023, Good Sciencing had recorded 1,884 athlete cardiac arrests or serious issues since January 2021.

There are another 55 cases that Good Sciencing is still investigating or awaiting further information.

Good Sciencing has yet to record and investigate more recent incidents such as the four New Zealand rugby players.

These four rugby players, reported by the New Zealand Herald last week, are also an addition to Mark Crispin Miller’s list.

Since January 2022, Crispin Miller has been recording “died suddenly” cases worldwide that are reported in corporate media in a particular week, according to The Exposé.

In his latest compilation, he recorded 57 New Zealanders who were reported as unexpectedly or suddenly losing their lives between 19 and 26 June.

It’s important to note that Crispin Miller makes no attempt to investigate whether the incident is related to Covid shots.

The list merely records relevant details as stated in news reports.

For example, a man in Auckland died after suffering a medical event while in police custody.

Last Saturday, a man was taken into custody for unlawful interference with a vehicle.

“The man was transported to the Auckland District Custody Unit, however, on arrival officers became concerned for the man’s welfare as he appeared to be suffering a medical event,” police said.

Officers immediately transported the man to hospital but he passed away a short time later. “No age or cause of death reported,” Crispin Miller noted.

In another tragic incident noted by Crispin Miller, a class 12 student of a school in Kolkata, India, died after collapsing on the campus.

The girl suddenly collapsed after the assembly session around 9.30 am.

“She was then attended by the school doctor who found her pulse rate to be very low,” a police officer said.

“She was declared brought dead when taken to the nearby Belle Vue Clinic.”

A case was lodged in connection with the death and the body was sent for post-mortem.

“It’s still not known whether the girl was suffering from any illness,” the officer said.

“It seems that she died of a cardiac arrest, but the exact reason behind her death could be known only after the completion of the post-mortem.”

In Ukraine, a lawyer was killed in a “vaxxident” when he suddenly died at the wheel.

According to local Telegram communities, an uncontrolled car rammed several parked cars in Odessa.

The deceased is a high-ranking law enforcement officer of the city R. Bershavsky.

No age or cause of death was reported.

In Russia, theatre and cinema actor Mikhail Lozhkin, died suddenly at the age of 36.

The cause of death was not noted.

In Belgium, two soccer players “died suddenly.”

Former soccer player and ex-Red Devil Cédric Roussel passed away on Saturday at the age of 45.

He collapsed on a terrace in Bergen on Saturday, first aid was of no avail.

And Stéphane Demol, the former defender, died following a heart attack.

He was aged 57.

In Germany, on 21 June a truck driver was found dead in his cab.

He had parked his vehicle in a parking lot on Tuesday evening to spend the night there.

The parked truck with the corpse in the cab had been discovered by local residents, who alerted the police.

The man apparently died during the night of a natural death, police said.

No age or cause of death was reported.

In Iceland, last Saturday morning, emergency services were notified of a discovery of a dead person.

He was found on the ground by a bicycle.

A doctor was on the scene and pronounced the person dead.

No age or cause of death was reported.

On 28 June, Paweł Kotwica, a well-known Polish sports journalist, died suddenly during the final match of the Handball Champions League in Cologne.

He fainted suddenly when his beloved team from Kielce fought for the first place with SC Magdeburg on Sunday.

Several minutes before the end of the match.

Despite immediate medical assistance, his life could not be saved. He was less than 51 years old.

Mark Crispen Miller’s series of lists titled ‘In memory of those who died suddenly’ for the week of 19 to 26 June goes on and on.

It’s tragic to see.

Meanwhile, recent studies have shown that specific communities of people have not suffered any mysterious sudden deaths or heart attacks.

America’s Amish citizens have not suffered any excess deaths from Covid or any increases in cardiac arrests.

The Amish people completely ignored CDC guidelines during the pandemic.

Therefore, they didn’t vaccinate, wear masks, engage in lockdowns, or partake in any other restrictions.

Researchers have not been able to find a single definitive case of an Amish person dying from Covid after analyzing ten of thousands of people.

They also noted that they also could find a single unvaccinated Amish person with autism or several other conditions that affect the rest of America.