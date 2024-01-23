‘Turbo-AIDS’ Set To Kill BILLIONS After ‘Disease X’ Rollout, Gates Insider Warns

The global elite are using the World Economic Forum in Davos to boast about a range of new vaccines that they claim will allow them to change the world.

The timing could not be more suspicious, with so-called Disease X stalking the planet, while the elite working on a new vaccine for a disease that apparently doesn’t exist.

If the Covid pandemic taught us anything, it’s that new vaccines must be scrutinized closely, and the global elite are determined to depopulate the world.

Bill Gates’ new HIV vaccine has AIDS as a possible side-effect which raises the question – is Disease X just VAIDS dressed up in fancy new clothes?

Last year, globalist war criminal Tony Blair went on record admitting the elite were planning to control the world with a “slew of new injectables.” He always had a way with words.

The man touted to take over from Klaus Schwab when the WEF founder eventually kicks the bucket wasn’t exaggerating.

The slew of new vaccines and injectables is as long as your arm and Bill Gates couldn’t wait to boast about them this week at Davos, including the news that needles are on the way out and “little patches” will be in.

Did you notice Gates’ sly smile when he mentioned India – the site of many of his most egregious crimes against humanity? The man has no shame.

Of course, there is no point trying to find any record of Gates’ crimes in India in the fully bought and paid for mainstream media. Those articles were scrubbed around the same time Gates start “investing“ in the media.

Gates mentioned a new vaccine for HIV, which sounds great, until you read the fine print and realize that full-blown AIDS is one of the possible side-effects.

And if the Covid pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that potential side-effects, for example myocarditis, sudden heart failure, and debilitating strokes, should be taken very seriously.

Really, we should have learned our lesson by now.

Pfizer has habitually engaged in illegal and corrupt marketing practices, bribed doctors, and suppressed adverse trial results. This is no secret, yet big government, big tech, and big media banned scientific criticism of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccines.

In 2007, the Nigerian government sued Pfizer for $7 billion and accused the company of “carrying out illegal trials” that “killed or disabled children.”

But it gets even worse.

In 2010, leaked State Department cables alleged that Pfizer had hired investigators to blackmail Nigeria’s Attorney General into dropping the $7 billion lawsuit against Pfizer.

The Covid pandemic has taught us that mainstream media will go to any length to cover up the crimes of the global elite – even in the face of evidence that should see Gates, Tedros, and Fauci behind bars for the rest of their lives before they can do any more harm.

Like starting a new pandemic for which they already have a vaccine, for instance.

Don’t believe they are capable of starting a pandemic for their own evil purposes?

Here is Anthony Fauci laying out an evil plan to create the AIDS epidemic.

Many people do not realize that Covid was not Fauci’s first rodeo.

During the 1980s AIDS epidemic, Fauci told the world that the Big Pharma drug AZT was “safe and effective.” Does that sound familiar?

Just like his advice during the Covid pandemic, it turned out that Fauci was promoting a drug that was neither safe nor effective. While it lined his pockets and made Big Pharma companies even richer, it killed people by the millions.

As I said, Covid was not Fauci’s first rodeo.

Fauci was public enemy number one in the gay community during the AIDS epidemic. They understood the man’s true agenda – lining his own pockets while committing genocide and reducing the world population.

Genocide has been the agenda of the elites for decades.

Mass graves of thousands of children killed by Fauci in illegal experiments were found in New York in the 2000s, and what happened? The authorities and the media quietly swept the scandal under the carpet.

But all is not lost. Brave truth tellers and investigators are continuing to work on exposing his crimes.

And just as Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele’s crimes horrified the world when his atrocities were exposed after WW2, the scope and reach of Fauci’s horrific experiments on animals and children are leaving investigators stunned.

33 years ago, Dr. Robert Willner accused Anthony Fauci of Genocide during the AIDS epidemic. His speech is even more pertinent today.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is the latest to play his part in breaking the silence of complicity around the criminal at the heart of multiple crimes against humanity.

But more people must summon the courage to take a stand and spread the word about the crimes of the global elite.

