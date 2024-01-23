Democrats’ ‘Secret Plan’ to Replace Biden With Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey Exposed

The Democrats are planning to replace ailing and failing Biden/Harris ticket with the younger and more popular Michelle Obama as the Democrats’ presidential nominee, according to a new plan revealed by the New York Post’s Cindy Adams.

Michelle has reportedly surveyed major Democrat donors about her potential candidacy and in 2022 she reportedly told a meeting of liberal CEOs in New York that she was planning to run instead of Biden.

Now, the New York Post has revealed that a secret plan has emerged to throw Biden under the bus. Adams, an investigative reporter, claims the information comes from “credible sources few have access to and usually not meant for the noses of the media.”

GWP report: Barack has reportedly polled donors and put together a plan for Michelle, which is still being tweaked, according to Adams.

Per Adams, here is how the plot will work:

Around May, Biden announces he’s not running (even mentally). The so-called plot is that come the August convention, ­Michelle gets nominated.

Next step, Hunter’s father — the temp — drops out just before that convention.

For now, he still play-acts like he’s a real candidate.

One may wonder why Biden does not drop out now and let Michelle get a head start. Adams argues that he must pretend he’s running because “our dodo-in-chief would have to stop quacking and become a lame duck.”

As the People’s Voice reported earlier this month, Michelle set off a firestorm with her comments regarding the potential of another Trump Presidency. This only fueled speculation that she was gearing up for a run to save the Democrats.

Here is what she said to Jay Shetty on his podcast “On Purpose”:

Things that keep me up because you, you don’t have control over them. And you wonder, where are people that, where are we in this? You know, where are our hearts? What’s gonna happen in this next election? I am terrified about what could possibly happen. Because our leaders matter. Who we select. Who speaks for us. Who holds that bully pulpit. It affects us in ways that I sometimes think people take for granted