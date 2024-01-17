Bill Gates Says Next-Gen Covid Vaccines Will Use ‘Little Patches’ So You Won’t Even Know You Were Vaccinated

Unelected world health czar Bill Gates announced that next generation Covid vaccines will use “little patches” instead of needles for ease of vaccination and will have “longer duration and more coverage.”
“We’ll have a TB vaccine, malaria vaccine, HIV vaccine, and even things like Covid vaccines, we need to make them have longer duration, more coverage,” Gates told CNBC India during the Davos summit at the World Economic Forum in Davos
“And we’re going to change instead of using a needle, to use a little patch.”
Next-generation Covid vaccines are not the only new vaccine being announced by the global elite at the World Economic Forum this week.
Gates and the WEF are joining forces to prime “Disease X” at the annual summit, as part of their final push to strip all nations of the world of their sovereignty and officially sign them up to the New World Order’s global government.
For those who have been paying attention, the emergence of Disease X closely mirrors the shadowy origins of the Covid plandemic, with Bill Gates, the WEF and the WHO holding tabletop exercises, the mainstream media disseminating fake news, and Klaus Schwab pontificating about casualties.
The similarities are so uncanny that we have to stop and ask, is Disease X the “pandemic that will get everyone’s attention” that Bill Gates and his ex-wife gleefully warned us about? Watch:
