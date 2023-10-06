Mass Graves of Thousands of Children Killed By Fauci In Illegal Experiments Found in NYC

The corpses of thousands of children killed by Dr. Anthony Fauci in illegal medical experiments have been uncovered in Hawthorne, New York, strengthening the case to have the former NIH director charged with crimes against humanity and crimes against children.

In the same way that Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele’s crimes horrified the world when his atrocities were exposed after WW2, the scope and reach of Fauci’s horrific experiments on animals and children are leaving investigators stunned.

Why isn’t this front-page news in every newspaper in the country? Where is the mainstream media? The short answer is mainstream media is hard at work covering up the crimes of the globalist elite, including the depraved crimes of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci is a psychopath who has pushed science into the realm of sadism.

Freedom of Information documents obtained in January 2021 by the White Coat Waste project show that Dr. Fauci approved a $424,000 NIAID grant in 2020 for experiments in which healthy puppies were tortured, enclosed in cages with their vocal cords removed, where sand fleas slowly ate them alive.

Why were their vocal cords removed? So that the researchers could continue to torture the puppies over the course of 196 days without the annoyance of incessant barking.

There really was no point to the experimentation, besides the sick and twisted pleasure of America’s premier medical sadist.

That same year, Dr. Fauci gave $400,000 to University of Pittsburgh scientists to graft the scalps of aborted fetuses onto living mice and rats, emulating the deranged experiments of his hero Dr. Josef Mengele, who earned the nickname the Angel of Death for his sadistic experiments on children in Auschwitz.

There is no possible excuse for such inhumane depravity. This is the behavior of a criminal psychopath, drunk on absolute power.

A bipartisan group of Congress members wrote to Fauci in 2021 to express their “grave concerns” about him using tax-payer dollars to torture puppies.

Such is the man’s supreme arrogance, Fauci did not deign to reply.

Perhaps he thought the issue was of little consequence. Because Fauci hasn’t just tortured and experimented on dogs — he’s also tortured and experimented on humans, including children.

In 1992, under the direction of Dr. Fauci, the NIAID funded drug trials on supposedly HIV positive children. I say “supposedly” because we now know that many of the children were not actually infected with HIV.

These children, most of whom were orphans, tested positive via “faulty” or some say “rigged” PCR tests administered through New York’s Child Welfare Department, who then handed the children over to Fauci, no questions asked, for the deadly experiments.

Damningly, many of the drugs Fauci was testing on the children were already known to cause deformities, organ failure, brain damage and other lethal side effects.

And yet the innocent children were required to continue with Fauci’s depraved experimentation regardless of negative side effects.

In 2004, a British documentary entitled Guinea Pig Kids exposed “the savage barbarity of Dr. Fauci’s science projects.”

Torture is not too strong a word for what Dr. Fauci put these children though.

The nurses administering the drugs were lied to by Fauci who explicitly told them that all adverse side effects they witnessed in the children were being caused by the HIV infection and not the drugs.

When parents refused to consent to these barbaric trials, the Administration for Children’s Services took their kids and placed them with foster families or children’s homes where continued participation in the trial would be assured.

Fauci was hell-bent on seeing this depraved experiment through to its conclusion. He simply would not be thwarted.

When the children resisted his deadly drugs, they were brought to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital where plastic tubes were surgically inserted into their stomachs and the deadly drugs they were trying to escape were pumped directly into their small bodies.

When the children died of the deadly drugs, their bodies were simply tossed into a large unmarked mass grave in Hawthorne, New York — a large pit with AstroTurf thrown over it.

Years later Vera Sharav, who spent years investigating all of this, told Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that Fauci “just brushed all those dead babies under the rug. They were collateral damage in his career ambitions.” She said that at least 80 children died from Fauci’s drug torture chamber in the Manhattan foster home alone.

A BBC investigative journalist said in the documentary that “I found the mass graves at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Hawthorne, New York…. I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was a very large pit with AstroTurf thrown over it…. Under it one could see dozens of plain wooden coffins … there may have been 100 of them.”

The New York City Administration of Child Services commissioned a four-year investigation of Fauci’s Dr. Mengele–style “experiments” and found that eighty of the 532 children who participated in Fauci’s “clinical trials” died and twenty-five died while enrolled in a medication trial.

To get around the Nuremberg Code and other laws the state of New York created a special review board comprised of the hospital stakeholders.

But the numbers from Dr. Fauci’s psychopathic trials in New York are just the tip of his bloody iceberg.

By 2003, Fauci’s NIAID was running at least 10,906 clinical trials involving children in ninety countries. The number of children tortured and murdered by Dr. Fauci around the world is in the thousands at the very least.

Today Fauci, his longtime vaccine-manufacturing partner Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the World Economic Forum are desperately campaigning to have every child in the world—even infants—injected with their latest experimental “vaccine.”

These are the same people who have publicly fantasized about all humans someday having an implanted “digital ID” in their bodies to achieve their goal of “transhumanism.”

They say they want a digital ID implanted into everyone for purposes of government monitoring of all human behavior by some kind of super, globalist world government institution.

Which begs the question, other than torturing and killing innocent children, what was Fauci trying to accomplish?

The more we learn about Anthony Fauci, the man who lied to the world about Covid jabs, the more we realize that he is an absolute psychopath.

And it doesn’t matter why psychopaths do what they do. Fauci and his globalist cronies belong in cages at the very least.

Anthon Fauci is just one old crook in a mass of conspiracy that is aggressively pushing to inject everyone’s children with the new deadly and debilitating mRNA experimental jabs – whether you consent or not.

We need to learn from the mistakes of history and ensure that every last globalist criminal is held to account.

As World War II came to a close and it became clearer that Nazi Germany was losing, Dr. Mengele went on the run. He was briefly captured by American soldiers, escaped, and attempted to take up work as a farmhand in Bavaria, before he eventually escaped to South America where he set up shop as an illegal abortionist in Buenos Aires — never facing justice for his crimes.

Fauci is similarly attempting to escape his life of crime by hiding in plain sight with the mainstream media covering for his crimes.

But the people of the world are waking up to the truth about the globalist agenda and the role Fauci played in the plandemic.

