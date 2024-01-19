Rand Paul Says Anthony Fauci Must Spend His Life Behind Bars To Restore Trust In Gov’t

January 19, 2024 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
Sen. Rand Paul blasts Fauci for ignoring natural immunity because it foils his diabolical plan
Dr. Anthony Fauci must spend the rest of his life behind bars for his crimes against humanity during the Covid pandemic, according to Senator Rand Paul who unleashed on the former National Institute of Health (NIH) boss during an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday.

Fauci’s list of felonies is as long as your arm, according to Paul, who said Fauci must serve prison time to restore the nation’s trust in government.

“His actions in covering up the origins of the virus will go down in history as probably one of the most egregious and infamous public health decisions in our lifetime,” Paul said.

“Every step of the way, Fauci has publicly protested and said ‘we never funded any gain function research in Wuhan,’ but if you look at his private emails, it tells a different story,” Paul said. 

Fox reports: Gain-of-function research involves manipulating the genes of microorganisms to give them new functions or characteristics. In the context of COVID-19, gain-of-function research found that the virus could have originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, and involved experiments that enhanced its transmissibility, or pathogenicity.

In previous congressional testimony, Fauci refuted claims that the National Institutes of Health had financed gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab — the epicenter of the pandemic that originated in late 2019 and would soar to pandemic proportions in 2020.

Fauci testified for the second time last week in private before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which is investigating the origins of the virus. 

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, was reportedly perturbed that Fauci was unable to recall decisions or circumstances from the early stages of the outbreak, which claimed the lives of 1.1 million Americans, he wrote in a statement.

“Lying to Congress is a felony punishable up to five years in prison. When he came and told me that he did not find gain-of-function research and move on — that was a bald-faced lie. I gave him a chance to correct the record a month later when he came back to the committee, and he refused to do so,” Paul said.

“And to this day, he has been dissembling and really trying to point blame away from him, but that’s a felony,” he said. 

