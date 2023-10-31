WEF Professor Who Supported Lockdowns Begs Public for Forgiveness: “What We Did Was Evil”

World Economic Forum professor Scott Galloway, who ordered government’s to implement strict lockdown measures during the pandemic, has pleaded with the public for “forgiveness” and admitted that the draconian rules were “evil and unnecessary.”
The WEF-funded NYU professor confessed his sins during a Bill Maher panel discussion where he admitted he was “wrong” for siding with the globalists.
“I was on the board of my kids’ school during COVID. I wanted a harsher lockdown policy. In retrospect, I was wrong. The damage to kids of keeping them out of school longer was greater than the risks,” Galloway admitted Friday.
Infowars.com reports: “But here’s the bottom line: myself, our great people, the CDC, I’d like to thank the governor. We were all operating with imperfect information and we were doing our best,” he insisted.
“But let’s learn from it. Let’s hold each other accountable, but let’s bring a little bit of grace and forgiveness in the sh*t show that was COVID,” Galloway added.
Users on social media blasted Galloway’s apology, noting that his definition of “doing our best” meant shaming, ridiculing, and ostracizing anybody who deviated from the official narrative that lockdowns and COVID vaccines saved lives.
Others pointed out that people like Galloway should be held accountable for pushing tyranny on Americans in the name of public health.