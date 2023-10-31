Pedophile ‘Knocked Out’ in Courtroom by Victim After Judge Sets Child Rapist Free

A child rapist was confronted by one of his victim’s in a Nevada courtroom last week after a judge agreed to let the pedophile walk free.

On Thursday, Richard Gross appeared in a Clark County district courtroom for his sentencing on October 2nd. Despite Gross pleading guilty to child rape, far-left Judge Tierra Jones gave him a suspended sentence, allowing him to avoid jail time and stay out of custody.

Tylor Fu, who was brutally and repeatedly raped by Gross from the ages of eight to fifteen, played a key role in securing the perpetrator’s conviction by testifying against him. After the judge’s lenient sentencing of Gross, Fu felt that a knock-out punch in the face was more fitting.

NeonNettle.com reports: Fu stood up from his chair and landed a powerful punch on Gross, causing the pervert to fall to the floor. He was promptly taken into custody and arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery.

Fu, who is now a loving father of two children, explained in an interview that he was “extremely angry” that Jones essentially let Gross get away.

“I was extremely angry. I know he’s old but that doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t change the damage that he caused,” Fu said.

“It just doesn’t make sense how someone can abuse a child multiple times and just walk away without any prison time,” he added.

“He got away with a golden ticket for what he did. And what he’s done to me should be punishable by even death,” he said.

Fu later revealed that he decided to report his abuse to the police in 2019 after his wife shared a news article about sexual abuse. Following Fu’s testimony, Gross faced indictment on 26 charges.