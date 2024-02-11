Infowars’ Owen Shroyer Taking Biden to Supreme Court for Destroying Free Speech

Infowars host Owen Shroyer has announced plans to take the Biden administration to the Supreme Court for violating the First Amendment rights of ordinary Americans.

Last week, Shroyer had his J6 appeal dismissed. In response, Shroyer is taking his Free Speech case all the way to the Supreme Court.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On January 6, 2021, he stood outside the Capitol and warned Trump supporters not to go inside the building.

Shroyer also frequently spoke out against the stolen 2020 election. DOJ prosecutors sought prison time against Owen for his speech crimes and of course, the lawless DC Judge agreed.

Ultimately, he pleaded guilty in June to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds on January 6, 2021. Shroyer never went inside the US Capitol. He stood outside with thousands of fellow Trump supporters.

He discussed his plans on the Breanna Morello show.

Shroyer told Morello, “Most people don’t understand what we are really up against….most people in media, most people in Congress, most people in the Justice System…”

“Now, what am I talking about….the argument we are making to the Appeals Court here is that the speech, my speech, which was mentioned in the sentencing memo and then brought up in the sentencing hearing, not only by the prosecution but also by the judge, this is what we are appealing is that my speech was used to further my sentencing, my speech was used, ultimately, as the reason for my incarceration.”

“We’re not arguing that I didn’t plead guilty. We’re not arguing that I didn’t commit the offense of entering and remaining on restricted grounds.”

“There is precedence and there are prior decisions that have been brought before the Supreme Court where speech, even the most violent of rhetoric, can not be used in sentencing and can not be used to further one’s incarceration. And this is what we were trying to argue.”

“And so, based off the decision of the Appeals Court, it feels like they didn’t even understand what we were arguing, and it was kind of like, ‘Hey, you know, my client still has a First Amendment right, they’re arguing that he doesn’t have a First Amendment Right here and we need to stop this now.’ And it was almost like the Appeals Court said, ‘First Amendment? never heard of her.’”

“That’s why we are going to be moving this forward to the Supreme Court and hopefully there, they will understand it.”

“Because this is what is dangerous about this situation, Breanna. It’s not about my case. It’s not about whether I served 60 days or 600 days. It’s not about whether this was January 6th or June 6th.”

“This is about speech being treated as a crime. That’s what this is about. And it’s very evident to anybody that’s studied my case that the crime that the government is alleging I committed was a speech crime. And you can go look at their 31-page sentencing memo…and you can go read the transcript from the sentencing hearing…95%, if not more, of the conversation is about what I said, not what I did.”

“Not even what I said on January 6th. What I said on my talkshows before January 6th. What I said on my talkshows after January 6th, having nothing to do with January 6th….what I said at protests. So this is clearly a First Amendment right issue, that’s why we are taking it to the Supreme Court.”

“And our concern here is that, if this is not understood, that the reason why I’m being sentenced is my speech, then what we are going to see in the very near future is other individuals, journalists, protestors, whatever you want to say, anybody’s speech now can be used against them in a court of law to sentence them and incarcerate them.”

“And that is an extremely dangerous precedence in the United States of America completely antithetical to the First Amendment.”

Watch: