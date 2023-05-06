Official Study: COVID Jabs Cause Blindness and Eyeball Clots

A top scientific journal has published research proving that COVID vaccinations can cause blood clots in the eyeballs and blindness.

The paper published in Nature harvested data on 95,156,967 people. Of those, 7.3 million met the criteria for inclusion in the study.

Controlling for confounding variables such as people on anticoagulants, certain contraceptives, and other medications, the researchers were left with 745,041 vaccinated and 3.8 million unvaccinated people to compare. They found that “two years after vaccination, the chances of all subtypes… of retinal vascular occlusion increased significantly in the vaccinated cohort.”

Thenationalpulse.com reports: Retinal vein occlusion, or RVO, has generally been associated with “people with diabetes, and possibly high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, or other health problems that affect blood flow,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

It can be a very serious condition, sometimes leading to the formation of abnormal new blood vessels that can “cause pain and a dangerous increase in pressure inside the eye” or even blindness.

There is currently no treatment available that can unblock retinal veins, with treatments for the symptoms of RVO including things like injecting anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs and corticosteroids directly into the eyeball.

“The overall risk of retinal vascular occlusion in the vaccinated cohort was 2.19 times higher than that in the unvaccinated cohort at 2 years,” the Nature paper observed, with “no disparity was detected between brand and dose of vaccines.”

Nevertheless, they insisted that “[a]dditional research is required to draw a solid conclusion regarding the association between retinal vascular occlusion and COVID-19 vaccines.”

Henry Bair of the Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, authored the study alongside a range of Taiwanese researchers from institutions such as the Chung Shan Medical University Hospital and the Graduate Institute of Clinical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Biotechnology, National Taiwan University.