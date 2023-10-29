WHO Funded Scientists Want WHO To Declare Climate Crisis A ‘Global Health Emergency’

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been urged to declare a “global health emergency” in response to the so-called “climate crisis.”

Editors of over 200 health journals funded by the WHO called on the United Nations’ global health body to declare a “global health emergency.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

InfoWars reports: “Over 200 health journals call on the United Nations, political leaders, and health professionals to recognise that climate change and biodiversity loss are one indivisible crisis and must be tackled together to preserve health and avoid catastrophe. This overall environmental crisis is now so severe as to be a global health emergency,” wrote the BMJ, a UK weekly peer-reviewed medical journal, in a statement on Wednesday.

The WHO should declare the climate and nature crisis as a global health emergency.



We need urgent action to improve health, say over 200 journals

The WHO should declare the climate and nature crisis as a global health emergency.



We need urgent action to improve health, say over 200 journals



Read the Editorialhttps://t.co/AFYpjoDHOS



Sign the petition https://t.co/XJSaXOszjZ#ClimateNature4Health @WHO — The BMJ (@bmj_latest) October 28, 2023

What the scientists failed to mention is that they’re funded by the very global body they’re calling on to implement the health emergency.

Correction:



WHO-funded Scientists want the WHO to declare "climate and nature crisis".



Basically, the WHO wants to declare a crisis. — Colin Talks Crypto (@ColinTCrypto) October 26, 2023

In other words, the WHO is essentially laying the groundwork for it to declare another emergency similar to the one they issued in response to the COVID plandemic in 2020.

This comes as WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus urged other nations to adopt its Pandemic Accords in part to combat “disinformation.”

COVID-19 “eroded trust between people, governments and institutions, fuelled by a torrent of mis- and disinformation,” Ghebreyesus claimed on Thursday.