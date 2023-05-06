In A “Happy Coincidence” Coronation Carpet Resembled Ukrainian Flag

The fact that the Coronation carpet resembled the Ukrainian flag was a “happy coincidence” according to Royal insiders.

In fact many of the world leaders and guests, including US First Lady Jill Biden and her grand daughter, arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning wearing yellow and blue, matching some of the decor in the grand church.

The Telegraph reported: US First Lady Dr Jill Biden, who is attending the Coronation in President Biden’s place, wore a blue jacket, skirt, fascinator and gloves. Accompanying her was granddaughter Finnegan Biden, the 22-year-old second child of Hunter Biden and his former wife Kathleen Buhle, wearing a yellow dress with a cape and yellow headband.

First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden head to their seats in the Abbey Credit: Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

The operatic soprano, Pretty Yende, 38, wore a vibrant yellow dress with large puffed shoulders.

Meanwhile, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former Nato commander, tweeted that the Ukrainian flag was “at the heart of Westminster Abbey”, alongside an image of the yellow and blue carpets.

Quoting de Bretton-Gordon’s tweet, Kira Rudik, a Ukrainian MP, said she was “inspired by the pictures of Ukraine’s flag in Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ Coronation” and tweeted blue and yellow heart emojis.

Charlie Proctor, editor-in-chief of Royal Central, also noticed the yellow and blue carpets, tweeting: “(Almost) the flag of Ukraine in Westminster Abbey.”

Meanwhile Britain’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Dame Melinda Simmons, tweeted an image of the yellow and blue carpet saying: “I saw Ukraine there and lost my composure for a minute.”

I saw Ukraine there and lost my composure for a minute 🥲🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/UfAy9GZMtc — Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) May 6, 2023

Buckingham Palace said the colours in the abbey – the yellow gold of the coronation theatre carpet and the blue carpet in the choir were not chosen to represent the Ukrainian flag.

But a Palace spokesman described it as a “happy coincidence”.