Kiss Singer Caves to the Woke Mob; Says He Now Approves of Child Sex Change Surgery

May 6, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Kiss singer caves to liberals and backs-tracks on comments about child sex changes surgeries
After bravely declaring last week that pushing child sex change surgeries on children is “dangerous,” Kiss singer Paul Stanley has backtracked after the woke mob accused of him of being transphobic.

Stanley had posted his concerns regarding “normalizing” confusion among children about their gender and injecting sexuality into their lives before they have any concept of what it really is.

Summit.news reports: But after he was attacked and labelled ‘transphobic’ by the mob, he posted this Thursday:

And with that he’s managed to piss everyone off:

Meanwhile, rocker Dee Snider, who expressed support for Stanley’s comments, has been axed from the lineup of San Francisco Pride as a result.

