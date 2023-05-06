Kiss Singer Caves to the Woke Mob; Says He Now Approves of Child Sex Change Surgery

After bravely declaring last week that pushing child sex change surgeries on children is “dangerous,” Kiss singer Paul Stanley has backtracked after the woke mob accused of him of being transphobic.

Stanley had posted his concerns regarding “normalizing” confusion among children about their gender and injecting sexuality into their lives before they have any concept of what it really is.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Summit.news reports: But after he was attacked and labelled ‘transphobic’ by the mob, he posted this Thursday:

And with that he’s managed to piss everyone off:

😔

You can take a stand or you can compromise huh @PaulStanleyLive — Rdirenna (@Rdirenna1) May 4, 2023

Don’t praise any celebrities who come out against the woke mind virus. They will always apologize. Without fail, they’re cowards. Gotta give it at least a month. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 5, 2023

This is why I didn't rush to praise this guy for his original statement like many conservatives did. I saw the cave coming from a mile away.



To hell with cowards who can't stand firmly by the truth. This dude is 70 years old and rich. What does he have to lose exactly? Pathetic https://t.co/6XsMW8NI9y — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 5, 2023

Your original statement was bold and honest. I am sorry to see you bow under pressure from the mob. — Andrew Haynes (@AndrewJWHaynes) May 4, 2023

Never apologize to the woke mob. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) May 5, 2023

Dude!! Have some 🏀⚽️ and stand up for what you believe in. This is sad to see sheesh 🙄 — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) May 4, 2023

lol, he did a Macy Gray — slaterradio (@slaterradio) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, rocker Dee Snider, who expressed support for Stanley’s comments, has been axed from the lineup of San Francisco Pride as a result.

You know what? There was a time where I "felt pretty" too. Glad my parents didn't jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive https://t.co/G80uNyzD7M — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023

I'm not, Elle. Parents need to be less reactionary; Right and Left. No need to steer the child in either direction. Let the kid figure it out for themselves knowing their family is supportive.



I had a vet/cop hardass dad who, while he shook his head A LOT…let me do my thing. https://t.co/qyDJabWijb — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023

Apparently so. I guess I'll just need to turn in my LGBTQIA+ membership card…oh wait!



I'm gonna need it in a big way TBA. 😉 https://t.co/6ws9ydqNfZ — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023