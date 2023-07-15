Trump Slams Biden’s Plan to Deploy US Troops To Europe

Donald Trump has blasted Joe Biden over his decision to deploy US troops to Eastern Europe to support Ukraine, calling it a “reckless escalation” that could cost American lives.

“Joe Biden’s decision to mobilize reserve forces proves that his reckless escalation in Ukraine is straining the U.S. military to the point of disaster, Trump wrote in a campaign statement posted on Friday to Truth Social.

InfoWars reports: On Thursday, Biden signed an executive order approving the deployment of 3,000 reserve troops to help bolster Ukraine’s defenses.

“Just last week, Biden shockingly admitted that our arsenals are so badly depleted that the United States is running out of ammunition. Now we see the ranks are growing so thin that reserve troops are being forced to support Biden’s calamitous policy in Europe, while our own borders remain undefended.”

Trump went on to call attention to Biden’s frailty, evidenced by his difficulty boarding Air Force One, juxtaposing it with his war hawk position to continue supplying Ukraine weapons for “as long as it takes.”

“Joe Biden can’t even walk up the steps of Air Force One without tripping. The last thing this incompetent administration should be doing is pushing us further into World War Three.”

“When I am reelected, it will take 24 hours,” Trump continued. “This conflict must end. Not one American mother or father wants to send their child to die in Eastern Europe. We must have PEACE.”