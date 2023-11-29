Trump Official: ‘China MURDERED Researcher Who Started COVID Pandemic by Throwing Him off Wuhan Lab Roof’

A Wuhan lab scientist who was secretly working on the toxic mRNA COVID-19 vaccine months before the pandemic broke out was also responsible for unleashing the virus upon the world and then murdered by the Chinese government for it, according to a senior health official who worked in the Trump White House.

Dr. Robert Kadlec served in the Trump admin as an official in biodefense and epidemic response departments during the pandemic, and co-founded the Covid vaccine development program Operation Warp Speed.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Infowars.com reports: Kadlec revealed in a Sky News interview that aired on Nov. 27 that the coronavirus could have escaped the Wuhan Institute of Virology at the hands of Chinese military scientist Zhou Yusen, who was conducting gain of function research on live animals in late 2019.

Dr. Yusen filed a patent in February 2020 for a Covid vaccine he was believed to have been secretly developing for months — just three months after the first case of the virus was reported in China.

And three months after that, Dr. Yusen died under mysterious circumstances around May 2020 when he “fell from the roof of the institute.”

Kadlec said COVID-19 likely escaped the Wuhan lab during Yusen’s vaccine research that sparked the global pandemic given the type of research he was conducting and the vaccine patent he preemptively filed.

“It looked like he was censored as a consequence of whatever happened. Our evidence would suggest that something happened while he was doing his work, which we believe was when the virus first emerged,” Kadlec told Sky News.

“And whether he was held accountable either through some formal proceeding or not, he was certainly dead by July (2020).”

When asked if Dr. Yusen was murdered for starting the pandemic, Kadlec replied, “It’s certainly possible.”

“We considered that as a plausible possibility, however, we had no evidence to make that assessment,” he said.

Kadlec also confessed he regretted the role he played in former NIAID director Anthony Fauci’s coverup of the COVID lab leak revelation.

“I just feel like it is an obligation that I have to say what happened. And I think to factually try to portray this, not to get sympathy or forgiveness, but more to saying factually, here’s what happened. This is what we tried to do,” he said.

Kadlec also warned that U.S.-backed gain of function research is still being conducted in biolabs around the world which could spark another outbreak.

“The tools of science to do this kind of synthetic biology, this risky research has not been limited to China,” Kadlec said.

“It happens in the United States. It’s happening in a lot of places in the world and we could have another one of these (pandemics) if we don’t accept that.”

In fact, the U.S. Defense Department funded biolabs in Ukraine for Covid-19 research three months before the name Covid-19 was given to the virus, according to U.S. government records.

UN Security Council members have held emergency meetings to address concerns over the DoD-funded clandestine biolabs in Ukraine amid Russia’s special military operation in the European country.

China even insisted on sending special envoys to inspect the U.S. biolabs in Ukraine — despite rejecting World Health Organization inspections of its own labs.

China is currently reimposing masking and social distancing measures amid an outbreak of a mystery respiratory illness in Beijing and neighboring provinces at the request of the WHO.

What Really Happened in Wuhan Part I:

Part II of Sky News’ Wuhan exposé will be posted here when it becomes available.