Maybelline Under Fire for Using Bearded Cross-Dressing Male In Lipstick Ad

Cosmetics giant Maybelline has sparked outrage, yet again, after using a bearded man to promote its new products.

Social media users were furious last week when Maybelline posted a video of a man using the company’s lipstick.

Maybeliine partnered with the male TikTok Influencer Ryan Vita, who is described as a biological male who wears women’s clothing, according to Breitbart news.

In his promotional video, Vita can be seen applying a bright pink lipstick as part of an Amazon Prime Day advert.

“Of course we have @amazon prime day deals @ryanvitabeauty!!! Click on the link in our bio to shop our bundles while this offer lasts! Hurry prime day ends tonight!!!!! #maybellinepartner,” the company said in the video’s caption.

New York Post reports: In less than 24 hours since Maybelline shared the ad with its nearly 12 million Instagram followers, the video was viewed more than 1.2 million times.

The caption denotes that Vita — who has 49,000 followers and uses the pronouns “she/he/they” — is a Maybelline Partner, and nearly 2,000 comments show that many consumers aren’t pleased with the casting.

“This is unacceptable and disturbing,” one user wrote, while another commented: “Really don’t want to be seeing MEN doing makeup tutorials!!! Nonsense.”

“Unfollowing,” another commented, while others announced that they wouldn’t be buying Maybelline products any longer after seeing the video.

Over on Twitter, one response played on Maybelline’s catchprase, “maybe it’s Maybelline,” and said “maybe it’s NOT Maybelline.”

“Ah, yes. Nothing inspires me to buy makeup more than seeing it smudged on the face of a bearded man,” another tweeted.

The Post has reached out to Vita for comment.

Representatives for Maybelline and its corporate parent, L’Oreal, also did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

The ad marks the second time so far this year that the drugstore makeup brand has come under fire for the influencers featured in its advertisements.