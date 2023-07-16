“We Are Not An Amazon Delivery Service For Weapons To Ukraine” Says UK Defence Minister

Britains Defense Minister Ben Wallace was overheard at the NATO summit in Lithuania telling the press that he had warned Ukraine it should stop treating the UK as ‘an Amazon delivery service for weapons’.
It seems there is some fatique and frustration with the Ukrainian president Zelensky, who never appears thankful & always wants more….though supporters of the current never ending war are not happy about Wallace’s comments
British PM Rishi Sunak publicly distanced himself from his senior minister’s complaint, saying the Zelensky had ‘expressed his gratitude for what we have done on a number of occasions’.
Summit News reports: Wallace’s outburst apparently occurred after he expressed the opinion that Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky seems ungrateful despite the fact that billions in weapons continues to be supplied to the country.
“There is a slight word of caution which is, whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude,” Wallace reportedly stated.
He continued, “Sometimes you’re persuading countries to give up their own stocks. And yes, the war is a noble war and yes, we see it as you doing a war not just for yourselves but also our freedoms.”
“But sometimes you’ve got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America,” Wallace explained, adding “You have got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that it is worth it, it’s worthwhile and they are getting something for it.”
Zelensky responded by claiming he has always shown gratitude and asking if Wallace “wants something special” from him.
The comments come on the heels of Zelensky reportedly throwing a tantrum at the NATO summit in Vilnius as Western elites refused to commit to any timeline for bringing Ukraine into the alliance
