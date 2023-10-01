Texas College Imposes Covid Vaccine Mandates For Students, Faculty & Employees

The Baylor College of Medicine has issued an email declaring that all students, faculty, and college staff must receive the new Covid jab by the end of November.

The medical tyranny continues despite widespread consensus that the dangerous covid jabs do nothing to prevent infection or transmission of the virus.

InfoWars reports: The email from the Texas-based college sent on Sept. 28 claims the vaccine is “an important tool to protect yourself and others from the effects of COVID” despite admitting “protection” from the previous COVID shot “fades over time.”

“An updated COVID vaccine has been approved by the FDA and is now available,” the email states. “A single dose is recommended for individuals 6 months and older. Because protection from prior vaccination fades over time and this updated vaccine better matches the currently circulating strains, the updated dose is recommended.”

COVID shot mandates are alive and well in Texas. In an email from 9/28/23, @bcmhouston has mandated the latest shot for its students, faculty and employees. pic.twitter.com/nfJw1wBlFs — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) September 29, 2023

“Baylor faculty, staff and students must get the COVID vaccine, or request a medical, religious or personal exemption, and complete attestation by Nov. 30.”

Baylor isn’t the only institution to recently impose COVID mandates.

The Providence hospital network earlier this month also announced COVID vaccine mandates for caregivers requiring them to receive the “updated” COVID shot.

These vaccine mandates come despite voluminous data showing the COVID shot doesn’t prevent infection or the spread of COVID.

Joe Biden on Wednesday scolded the American people for questioning the COVID shot.