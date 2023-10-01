Tucker Carlson Warns Globalist Elite Are Waging ‘Spiritual Battle’ Against Humanity

Tucker Carlson claimed the global elite are a “ruthless, anti-human group” and they are waging a “spiritual battle” against the people of the world ahead of the 2024 election.

“I do think this is a spiritual battle. There’s no political explanation for it whatsoever,” Carlson told the audience at the Intercollegiate Studies Institute on Thursday.

“[The global elite] are the most dishonest, the most ruthless, the most anti-human group I’ve ever dealt with. And I spent 35 years living in Washington. I don’t even recognize these people and what they’re doing. I really don’t. It’s so dark.”

Newswars report: The former Fox News host noted that despite the Deep State’s efforts to take Trump out of the 2024 race, “they’re still losing.”

“They’ve done everything they can to by legal means — which are in fact extra legal means, if we’re being totally honest, completely third-world stuff — to take the opponent out of the race, and they’re still losing,” he said.

And because the establishment is losing its existential battle against Trump, Carlson predicted that the 2024 election will not boil down to a showdown between Joe Biden and Trump.

“This is not going to be race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump,” he asserted. “I would bet my beloved fishing cabin in Maine that that’s not going to happen. That’s not going to happen.”

“This will be forced. These issues will be forced soon, like in a year,” he continued. “And the road from here to November of 2024 is going to be filled with developments no one in this room could foresee, I can promise you that. So it’s about to get very serious, for sure.”

“Everything’s at stake. What wouldn’t they do? What haven’t they done? What might they do next? Let your imagine run wild.”

“So the question, the only one that you can answer is, how can you prepare yourself for that?” he asked.