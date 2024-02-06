Senior BBC Employee Caught Describing White People As a ‘Parasitical Deviant Breed’

A senior BBC employee has been caught describing white people as a “barbaric bloodthirsty rapacious murderous genocidal thieving parasitical deviant breed,” while also calling the UK a “bigoted” country.

Dawn Queva, a scheduling and play-out coordinator at BBC Three, made the comments on her Facebook page.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

While Queva appears to vehemently hate white people, that doesn’t stop her living in the UK, a country she describes as “bigoted” and “genocidal,” while also referring to Britain as the “UKKK,” a reference to the Ku Klux Klan.

According to the BBC staffer, who is paid with BBC license fee money collected from British taxpayers, white people are “barbaric bloodthirsty rapacious murderous genocidal thieving parasitical deviant breed” who disturb the natural order of the planet.

She also called Jewish people “Nazi apartheid parasites” that funded a “holohoax”.

“Ms Queva’s posts were made under the name of Dawn Las Quevas-Allen on Facebook, but it has the same profile picture as her regular profile, and trade magazine Deadline reports that her identity has been confirmed,” reports the Telegraph.

Dawn Queva, a BBC3 senior scheduler & playout planner has been found making vile anti-Semitic comments on Facebook.



She referred to Jews as "Nazi parasites" who funded a "holohoax, japhetic AshkeNazi. She called white people "a virus, barbaric & bloodthirsty".



P45 time then?… pic.twitter.com/fAGeDcW9lz — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 2, 2024

Via Modernity: Queva’s comments are made all the more remarkable by a story highlighted earlier in the week.

BBC staff are being ordered not to hire anyone who refuses to embrace ‘diversity’ indoctrination, meaning candidates who are “dismissive” of diversity and inclusion are not being considered for roles at the British broadcaster.

Recruiters are told, “Don’t hire [candidates who are] unsuited to the organisation” if they are “dismissive or derisory of diversity and inclusion and surrounding topics.”

So while it rejects candidates who don’t fully embrace “diversity,” the BBC hired a senior employee who described white people as a “parasitical deviant breed” and a “mutant invader species”.

But they’re not biased at all, honest.