Italian Leader Calls for Chemical Castration of Pedophiles

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has called for the chemical castration of pedophiles convicted of raping children, following the incident last week when a group of Egyptian migrants were arrested for gang raping a 13 year old schoolgirl in a park.

The Italian newspaper Il Giornale reports that the young girl and her boyfriend were attacked in the Sicilian city of Catania by the migrant gang who then dragged the girl into a public bathroom and brutally and repeatedly raped her in front of the helpless boyfriend.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Modernity.news reports: The pair somehow managed to escape, but not before two of the migrants had raped the girl, according to the report.

Six of the migrants, three of whom are minors, were arrested the same evening, with the seventh detained the following day after appearing to attempt to flee the town.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressed the victim, stating “I want to say this to express my solidarity with her and her family. The State will be there and justice will be done.”

Salvini was more direct, stating “Don’t come and talk to me about tolerance. In the face of horrors like this, there can be no clemency but only one cure: chemical castration. I count on the proposal presented by the League to be voted on as soon as possible.”

Ragazzina STUPRATA da una banda di SETTE egiziani davanti al fidanzato, minacciato, bloccato e tenuto lontano.

Non venitemi a parlare di “tolleranza” o “errore”.

Davanti ad orrori del genere non può esistere clemenza ma soltanto una cura: CASTRAZIONE chimica.

Conto che la… pic.twitter.com/Chf9oMwte0 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) February 3, 2024

Lega MEP Annalisa Tardino also urged “We remain firm in the idea that chemical castration is needed for rapists and pedophiles, life imprisonment for similar episodes, as well as greater security in our cities.”

Tardino also called for foreigners who commit such crimes to be “repatriated immediately,” further noting “In Egypt they would never have allowed such behavior. The safety of our children must be a priority throughout Italy.”