Biden’s DOJ Caught Scrubbing Information About Child Sex Trafficking From Website

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been caught quietly removing information about “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution” from the DOJ website.

Why did Biden’s DOJ scrub this important information from the section “Child Sex Trafficking”?

The Biden administration’s move to suppress information about child sex trafficking comes at the same time as the WEF is demanding world governments ban hit movie Sound of Freedom, to stop as many people as possible from seeing the movie and learning the truth about the scale of the child sex industry. Watch:

This screenshot of the DOJ website was taken on April 21, 2023 – before the DOJ quietly scrubbed the information about child sex trafficking:

April 21, 2023 (Includes the sections “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution“)

Archived here.

(Also on Archive.ph on Feb. 2, 2023

Then on May 28, 2023 the Biden Department of Justice removed the language for “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution.“

May 28, 2023 (Does not include “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution“)

Archived here.

This is the same administration that lost track of 85,000 migrant children in the United States since 2021.

And now the same administration is eliminating language on child sex trafficking. What is going on?