Florida County GOP Says Covid Jabs Are ‘Bioweapons’

In a landslide vote, the Brevard County Republican Executive Committee (BREC) has passed a resolution to ban the experimental covid vaccines, deeming both the injections and the virus “biological and technological weapons.”

The committee is now seeking support from the county’s registered Republicans along with state lawmakers, Florida’s Congressional delegation and Governor Ron DeSantis.

CBS12 News obtained a copy of the letter, which was sent to hundreds of registered Republicans in Brevard County for their consideration. The committee will mail the letter to all state lawmakers representing the region, Brevard’s Congressional delegation, including Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and DeSantis if they receive enough affirmative votes.

TGP reports: The committee’s letter presents a list of shocking revelations against COVID and COVID-19 vaccines, arguing they were “biological and technological weapons” and that there is “strong and credible evidence” that they “alter human DNA.”

The letter claims that the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent vaccination campaign have been manipulated and misrepresented by government agencies, fake news media, and tech corporations. It criticizes the mandates and restrictions placed by the Biden administration and argues against the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, alluding to a violation of the Nuremberg Code.

The letter includes claims about the Pfizer vaccine’s clinical data, suggesting it has caused thousands of adverse incidents and deaths.

According to CBS12, “Other GOP chapters in Seminole, Lake, St. John’s, Santa Rosa, Hillsborough and Lee Counties have passed similar resolutions.”

Read the letter below:

“Whereas We the People of the State of Florida were told that COVID-19 presented a grave danger to ourselves, our families, and our communities. We were then subsequently told to and in many cases mandated to take the experimental COVID-19 injections for the following reasons: That it would prevent transmission and thus stop the spread of COVID-19. That doing so would protect our families, ourselves, and the public. Doing so would allow us to keep our jobs and/or benefits to be able to support our families. By doing so we were doing our patriotic duty for our country, state, and communities. We didn’t have a choice because of President Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates.

Whereas strong and credible evidence has recently been revealed that COVID-19 and COVID-19 injections are biological and technological weapons. Whereas Pfizer’s clinical data revealed 1.223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects. Whereas an enormous number of humans have died and or have been permanently disabled. Whereas strong and credible evidence exists that COVID-19 mRNA shots alter human DNA. Whereas government agencies, media and tech companies, and other corporations, have committed enormous fraud by claiming COVID-19 injections are safe and effective. Whereas a statewide grand jury is investigating COVID-19 vaccine crimes. Whereas continued experimentation on humans and denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code and therefore constitute crimes against humanity.

Be it Further Resolved: On behalf of the preservation of the human race, the Brevard County Republican Party calls upon Governor DeSantis and the state legislature to prohibit the sale and distribution of COVID-19 injections and all related injections in the state of Florida, and for the state Attorney General to immediately seize all COVID-19 injections and mRNA injections in the state of Florida and have a forensic analysis conducted to determine if the ingredients pose a danger to recipients.”