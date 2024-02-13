White House Says Biden Will NOT Be Taking A Cognitive Test

White House press secretary Karine But Jean-Pierre has confirmed that President Joe Biden’s upcoming physical examination will not include a cognitive test.

So Biden will not take a cognitive test as part of his annual physical this week, despite the DOJ report saying that his memory was failing.

The news comes just days after medical professionals had demanded that Biden take a mental competency test claiming ‘something wasn’t right’.

REPORTER: Will Biden take a cognitive test!?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "He is sharp! He is on top of things!" pic.twitter.com/rOXIC4NfxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

The Mail Online reports: Jean-Pierre, when asked about the test on Monday, claimed it wasn’t necessary and quoted White House Physician Dr Kevin O’Connor.

‘The president proves every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks, by dealing with world leaders, by making difficult decisions on behalf of the American people – whether it’s domestic or it’s national security.’

‘That is how Dr. O’Connor sees it, and that is how I’m going to leave it,’ she continued.

She tried – as many Democrats have in the media since Thursday’s presser – to insist that the Biden she sees is a sharper version of the one seen in his media appearances.

‘When we have meetings with him and his staff he is constantly pushing us, trying to get more information, and so that has been my experience with this president,’ she said.

Jean-Pierre added that she has known Biden since 2009, considers him a mentor and says the president remains ‘sharp’ and ‘on top of things.’

It appears Jean-Pierre and her fellow Democrats have a lot of work to do to convince the rest of the country of her case.

Last year, O’Connor proclaimed that Biden was a ‘healthy’ and ‘vigorous’ 80-year-old who is fit for office, his doctor said after his annual physical on Thursday at Walter Reed.

White House physician Colonel Kevin O’Connor provided an update on his health amid concerns over his age as he prepares to announce a 2024 run for president.

The results were largely unchanged from last time, aside from a lesion on his chest that has been sent for cancer screening, and there was no cognitive test despite calls from Republicans.