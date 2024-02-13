New Study: British Gov’t Secretly Euthanized Elderly Hospital Patients To Boost ‘Covid Deaths’

A new study has revealed that tens of thousands of elderly British people were secretly euthanized by the state to boost the nation’s number of official Covid-19 deaths during the early days of the pandemic.

According to the preprint research study, elderly hospital patients were euthanized with a fatal injection of Midazolam, however the cause of death was listed as “COVID,” allowing the government to artificially inflate the number of Covid deaths and convince the public that the disease was far more dangerous than was actually the case.

Described as the “crime of the century,” the bombshell data from the report was released to the public by Australian politician Craig Kelly, the national director of the United Australia Party and former member of parliament.

THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY : THE MIDAZOLAM MURDERS



If the data is correct, the only conclusion is that tens of thousands of elderly English were murdered with an injection of the end of life drug Midazolam.



These deaths were then falsely blamed on Covid, which was the basis of… pic.twitter.com/hGud7b1V1G — Craig Kelly (@CKellyUAP) February 10, 2024

The information suggests that a significant number of elderly individuals were allegedly killed through the administration of the end-of-life medication Midazolam.

According to Kelly, these deaths were inaccurately attributed to Covid, forming the basis for fear-inducing campaigns that justified lockdowns and the widespread administration of mRNA vaccines, an experimental medical intervention lacking long-term safety data, even in the case of children. Kelly made these statements in a post on X, accompanying receipts of the data.

“Along the way, a small group pushing the need for mass-mandated injections made billions.

“This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 percent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020.

“The widespread and persistent use of Midazolam in UK suggests a possible policy of systemic euthanasia.”

The abstract of the official study notes:

“Macro-data during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom (UK) are shown to have significant data anomalies and inconsistencies with existing explanations.”

“This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 percent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020.

“Importantly, excess deaths remained elevated following mass vaccination in 2021, but were statistically uncorrelated to COVID injections, while remaining significantly correlated to Midazolam injections.”