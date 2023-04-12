‘Water is Not a Human Right’: WEF Orders Govt’s To Begin Rationing Water Into Homes

As you are no doubt aware, the global elite are making moves to have people “own nothing and be happy.” The world will be controlled by an authoritarian one-world government and humanity, according to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, will be enslaved in a totalitarian system featuring mass surveillance, mandatory vaccinations and desperate servitude.

It wouldn’t be so bad if the WEF wasn’t so influential. Klaus Schwab has openly bragged about his organization’s ability to infiltrate governments across the globe. At the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, he discussed how the WEF’s modus operandi is to penetrate governments by installing its “Young Global Leaders.”

In recent years, we have seen this modus operandi play out. The WEF has infiltrated governments across the world, with every left-voting nation firmly under their control. Make no mistake, these Young Global Leaders, including Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron, are working hand-in-glove with Davos to roll out the globalist agenda of the elite.

Now, in a disturbing development, the globalist elite are claiming that water is not a human right and the world’s water supplies must be privatized and controlled by the elites.

The World Economic Forum is teaming up with the UN to set its sights on seizing control of the world’s water supplies and holding humanity to ransom.

The World Economic Forum and the U.N. have ordered world governments to prepare to ration people’s water supply as part of their ‘Great Reset’ agenda for humanity.

The globalist organizations are hosting a conference on water in New York as part of the U.N. quest to accomplish its 17 sustainable development goals, a list that if fully achieved and enacted, will give the globalist elites total control over all human activities.

“[T]he conference aims to raise awareness of the global water crisis and decide on action to achieve internationally agreed water-related goals,” the World Economic Forum wrote in a recent post.

“The Global Commission on the Economics of Water, launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2022, will report on game-changing ways to value and manage water as a common good,” the World Economic Forum wrote in this same recent post.

Just as the Paris Agreement promised an end to pollution — if only humans would stop taking airplanes and driving cars and heating their homes and using gas stoves — now this blossoming water treaty will no doubt promise an end to thirst. Yes, an end to thirst — so long as humans of the world unite and abide by all the coming WEF water dictates.

The United Nations plans to protect water that’s used for bathing; water that’s used for developments; water that’s home to sea life; water that’s used for transportation. So the up-and-coming controls would likely focus on residential limits to water usage, and costly increases to access that water; on bans on agricultural usage, and costly increases on farmers; on strict controls on the types and numbers of ships that can sail the seas and rivers and channels, and costly increases for this form of transportation.

Then will come the offset demands — as with carbon offsets, the WEF water czars will demands trades of activities to offset the supposed pollution of the waterways.

So much for jet skiing. So much for fishing on the weekends with the family. It’ll be too expensive — and regulated.

“Natural resources crises, including for water and food, come within the top 10 biggest risks facing humanity in the coming decade,” the World Economic Forum wrote.

The hysteria’s in place. The hysterical claims are heating up the media.

“[A]s global warming continues to take effect, ordinary weather is becoming a thing of the past, exacerbating our water crisis,” the World Economic Forum wrote.

There you have it.

The double-whammy of climate alarmism and a water crisis: Let the fear go forth.

“It’s clear that we need to rethink our approach to how we can best allocate and value water,” the World Economic Forum wrote. “How can we share the cost of preventing or mitigating droughts and floods exacerbated by global warming?”

It’s a question the global bureaucrats want to be answered this way: by turning over all human activity to the control of the United Nations and its select partners in global politics.

This is where this water conference is leading. The globalists won’t quit until they grab all power from all people across all the nations — even if they have to do it one drop at a time.

The elites have long set their sights on seizing control of the water supply.

Nestle CEO Peter Brabeck-Letmathe admitted as much during a shocking interview during which he inadvertently exposed the psychopathic mindset of the elite.

At a time when inflation has gone double-digit, food production plants are burning down, the supply chain is in crisis, and food shortages are on the horizon, we now understand that the elites are making moves behind the scenes to seize control of the planet’s water.

So, is water a free and basic human right, or should all the water on the planet belong to major corporations and the elite?

Should the poor who cannot afford to pay these so-called “water offsets” be forced to allow the state to euthanize them because of their lack of financial wealth?

That is the future of humanity according to the global elites.

You might remember the Oregon ‘Rain Man’ or Gary Harrington — who was sentenced to 30 days in Jackson County Jail in 2015 and slapped with a $1,500 fine for the crime of collecting rainwater on his 170-acre property?

He was ordered to breach his dams and drain his ponds that held more than 13 million gallons of water, enough to fill 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

He’s got a message for us all about the government and the globalist elite and their plans for seizing control of the world’s water.

“The government is bullying,” Harrington said in an interview.

“They’ve just gotten to be big bullies and if you just lay over and die and give up, that just makes them bigger bullies. So, we as Americans, we need to stand on our constitutional rights, on our rights as citizens and hang tough. This is a good country, we’ll prevail,” he said.

