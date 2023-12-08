Official Study Warns Vaccinated More Likely To Suffer From Herpes, Blood Disease, Hair Loss

Several official new studies have warned that vaccinated people are more prone to catching herpes, develop serious blood diseases and lose their hair.

Korean scientists looked at data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service to compared health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Consistently, across the board, vaccinated people are much sicker than unvaccinated people.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars.com reports: In one of the studies they looked at, researchers discovered that rates of 13 different immune-related non-fatal adverse events (irAEs) are notably higher among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated. These non-fatal problems include menstrual disorder, bruising, tinnitus, inner ear disease and other forms of ear disease.

“Vaccination significantly increased the risks of non-fatal irAEs,” wrote Dr. Eun Mi Chun and colleagues from Ewha Womans University’s School of Medicine.

The criteria the researchers used looked at records from people aged 20 and up. Those who received their second dose or who completed a primary series of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) injections before Sept. 30, 2021, were counted as “vaccinated,” while the “unvaccinated” only included people who never received any injections.

The vaccinated group included 1.4 million people while the unvaccinated group included just 289,576 people. The latter group skewed younger with fewer comorbidities.

Researchers specifically measured cumulative incidence rates of adverse events because they decided that non-fatal immune-related problems after COVID injection “have yet to be comprehensively elucidated.”

Vaccinated people suffer higher rates of warts, herpes and hair loss

After examining diagnoses among the two cohorts three months after vaccination, researchers discovered that cumulative incidence per 10,000 people was higher in the vaccinated group for all but one of the problems: visual impairment. Rates of glaucoma or vision loss, warts, herpes zoster and alopecia (which causes hair loss) were all higher in the vaccinated group.

“The findings of this study suggest that clinicians should maintain closed observation of a range of nonfatal irAEs after vaccination, given that these manifestations might emerge post-vaccination,” the researchers wrote.

In another study they looked at, records examined from the Korean National Health Insurance Service revealed that the vaccinated are more likely than the unvaccinated to suffer blood disorders and other hematologic abnormalities including aplastic anemia, a rare condition in which a person’s body is unable to produce enough new blood cells.

“The analyzed data showed that nutritional anemia, aplastic anemia and coagulation defects increased after COVID-19 vaccination,” the researchers wrote about this paper.

A third paper, also a pre-print like the others, looked at inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders in relation to COVID injections. Just like the other diseases, these, which include plantar fasciitis, bursitis and Achilles tendinitis, were also found to be notably higher among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.

“Individuals who received COVID-19 vaccines, either mRNA, viral vector, or mixing and 277 matching, were found to be more likely to be diagnosed with inflammatory musculoskeletal 278 disorders compared to those who did not,” the researchers said about this study.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the two companies that were licensed to produce COVID injections for the Korean market, reportedly did not respond to any requests for comment about the findings.

“In this case, the various types of illnesses in different organ systems suggest a consistent toxic effect from the vaccines,” says Dr. Meryl Nass, an outspoken American doctor.

“Given the autopsy findings and the side effects attributed to other vaccines and the known physiological mechanisms of the vaccines’ toxicity, plausibility exists.”