Bill Clinton’s Lost Son Claims His Dad Is a Sick Psychopath

Bill Clinton’s “lost” son has slammed his father for being a “sick psychopath” who has zero empathy for the son he abandoned.
Meet Danney Williams. The resemblance to Bill Clinton is uncanny:
Danney is on X and has been consistently outspoken about his allegations that Bill is his father.
100percentfedup.com reports: You look at those pictures and tell me what you think?
Do they look similar?
If a picture could talk, I can almost hear this one saying “I did not have sex with that woman!”
Danney has remained adamant in his claims, also posting this picture of HIS son with hashtag #BillClintonGrandson:
Why don’t they just take a paternity test you ask?
Danney has tried.
Many times.
Bill is seemingly not interested:
The Gateway Pundit reported the following back in 2018 on Father’s Day:
Today is a happy day for most fathers and sons.
But not for Danney Williams.
Danney claims he is Bill Clinton’s illegitimate son.
The 27-year-old black man from Arkansas put new pressure on the former President and his wife Hillary.
Danney’s mother, a prostitute who lived in Arkansas in the mid-1980s, claimed she had sex with the the Arkansas governor at the time.
In her interview, Bobbie said that Clinton rubbed her belly and said, “Girl, that can’t be my baby.” But I knew it was. I just had this kind of woman’s feeling that this was his child”.
The liberal media ignored or attacked Danney Williams during the election.
So…what do you think?
What a tangled web we weave….and what a messed up family tree over at the Clinton family!
ALLLLLEGEDLY!
From one real son never admitted (??)(allegedly) we go to one daughter falsely claimed (??)(allegedly):
Chelsea Clinton’s Real Father REVEALED?
DISCLAIMER: I am not reporting this as factually correct, I’m merely reporting that many people out there BELIEVE Bill Clinton is not Chelsea Clinton’s real father.
Do your own research.
Draw your own conclusions.
SECOND DISCLAIMER: I know many of you have seen this before and are aware of it, but many may not be.
Ok, here we go.
Simply put, many people believe Chelsea looks much less like Bill….
And much more like a guy named Webb Hubbell:
Again, not MY take….I’m just reporting on what all these people think:
Father’s Day is a tough one for old Chels?
Which do you think?
The Business Standard has previously reported the following (NOTE: not my take, I am quoting the Business Standard):
Bill Clinton’s former aide has claimed that the former president had once admitted that Chelsea Clinton is not his biological daughter.
According to Larry Nichols, the 42nd President of the United States had allegedly said the real father is the former mayor of Little Rock, Ark., Webster Hubbell, who was once a law partner of his wife Hillary Clinton, Radar Online reported.
Nichols said that Bill had admitted that he “shoots blanks” after contracting measles as a kid rendered him sterile, and added that Hubbell was the real father of his daughter, who is currently pregnant with her first child with her husband Marc Mezvinsky.
Earlier, anti-Clinton blogger Robert Morrow had claimed that Hillary had an affair with Hubbell in 1984 at the Governor’s Mansion during Bill’s second term.
