AMC Puts Trigger Warning on Goodfellas for ‘Lack of Black People’ in Italian Mafia

May 20, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 2
AMC whacks trigger warning on Goodfellas movie for lack of diversity.
AMC has placed a trigger warning on the movie Goodfellas, warning audiences that it lacks “inclusion and tolerance” due to the lack of black people portrayed in the Italian mafia.

According to the New York Post, “AMC Networks added a trigger warning to the classic mob movie Goodfellas — rankling those who were in the film and wiseguys alike.”

The warning said that “This film includes language and/or cultural stereotypes that are inconsistent with today’s standards of inclusion and tolerance and may offend some viewers.”

Modernity.news reports: It’s a film about the mafia directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci. It isn’t supposed to be inclusive.

It is also based on a true story about Henry Hill, the infamous mobster who was associated with the Lucchese crime family of New York City from 1955 until 1980.

Pretty sure that he wasn’t tolerant or inclusive.

The Post further notes that “The warning was first affixed to the movie during the height of Black Lives Matter riots when many businesses and cultural institutions made avoiding offense to various groups a core part of their missions…”

Bo Ditel, a former NYPD cop who played a police officer in the movie told The Post “The fucking political correctness has fucking taken everything away,” adding “This is how life was back then. It was not a clean beautiful thing. You can’t cleanse history. If you want to tell true history, you gotta tell it the way it is.”

The backlash was immediate:

