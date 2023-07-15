Little Girl Terrified As Joe Biden Nibbles Her Arm & Sniffs Her Hair!

A little girl looked terrified as the US president sniffed her and then pretended to gobble her up and during a creepy exchange in Finland,

80-year-old Joe Biden was filmed engaging with the Mother and daughter at an airport in Finland on Thursday as he prepared to fly back to Washington.

Footage from the incident was captured and quickly went viral on social media, where users branded the president strange and creepy over his behaviour.

This has got to be Biden's creepiest moment yet with a child. pic.twitter.com/6o7IwD2Wm6 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2023

Surely this is not normal behavior for the leader of the free world….

Footage showed Biden leaning into the young girl in her mother’s arms on the tarmac at Helsinki airport.

He moved his mouth in a gobbling motion towards the youngster before resting it on her shoulder and continuing to nibble.

The girl’s mom and a man watching on laughed at the president, but the child looked horrified and scowled at him as he backed away.

She continued to squirm and turned her back on the commander-in-chief as her mother tried to take a selfie.

Meanwhile Biden kept making faces at her before appearing to try to smell her head or nuzzle her.

He finally walked away before being greeted by other onlookers hoping to grab a picture with him. The girl continued to sulk in her mother’s arms.

The president was widely mocked on social media after the video emerged on Friday afternoon.

Some branded the interaction ‘strange’ while others went as far as to call for him to be put in a nursing home.

‘This is quite strange’, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz posted on Twitter alongside the clip.

‘Oops’, Republican Senator Ted Cruz added. ‘Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world,’ Donald Trump Jr. also wrote in a tweet.

Conservative activist Caleb Hull said: ‘This has got to be Biden’s creepiest moment yet with a child. All Biden has to do is not do this and he can’t.’