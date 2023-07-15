RFK Jr: ‘Biden Is Leading America Into WW3 With Russia by Mobilizing Troops’

July 15, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
RFK Jr. accuses Biden of propelling USA into World War 3 with Russia
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has warned that President Biden’s troop mobilization to Europe is preparation for “World War 3 with Russia.”

Earlier this week, the Biden regime deployed thousands of U.S. troops to support Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“President Biden just called up 3,000 reservists to augment U.S. troops in Europe as part of ‘Operation Atlantic Resolve,’” Kennedy tweeted.

“I want people to understand what this troop mobilization is about,” he added.

“It’s about preparing for a ground war with Russia.”

On Thursday, the White House declared that Biden is deploying reserve troops to ensure the “effective conduct of Operation Atlantic Resolve in and around the United States European Command’s area of responsibility.”

Biden is calling up 3,000 reserve troops from the Selected and Individual Ready Reserves.

“This is reckless [and] dangerous,” Republican Senator Ted Cruz warned in a tweet.

“I want to see Putin defeated, but UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES should U.S. servicemen [and] women be sent to fight in Ukraine,” Cruz continued.

“Biden’s weakness started this war [and] now he’s threatening to put our military in a shooting war with Russia.”

Republican Sen. Mike Lee also slammed Biden’s clear attempts at provoking World War 3 with Russia.

“I’ve been trying to figure out what this means,” Lee said.

“Bottom line up front: President Biden is arguably walking the U.S. up to the line of war and daring Russia to shoot first.”

