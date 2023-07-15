Nobel Prize-Winning Scientist: ‘Climate Crisis Is a Hoax To Depopulate the Planet’

Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. John Clauser has testified that the man-made climate change narrative is a “hoax” perpetrated by the elite “to depopulate the planet.”

Dr. John Clauser, the co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Physics prize and one the world’s leading authorities on quantum mechanics, slammed the green agenda push by WEF-controlled countries as a “dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.”

According to Dr. Clauser, the man-made climate change hoax is being perpetrated by government’s and media organizations who are bought and paid for by the globalist elite.

The goal of globalists is to depopulate the planet and to drastically decrease the quality of life for those who remain.

“In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis,” Clauser said.

“There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s largest population and an associated energy crisis.”

“The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science.”

Dr. Clauser is not the first Nobel prize-winner to challenge the “settled” scientific and political narrative of “climate change.”

As The People’s Voice previously reported, the World Climate Declaration has been signed by by hundreds of scientists and professionals from around the world.

“There is no climate emergency,” the document states.

Greenpeace founder Dr. Patrick Moore also previously testified that the man-made climate change narrative is a “dangerous hoax” perpetrated by the elite to take away our most basic freedoms.

Thenewamerican.com reports: “The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people,” Clauser said. “Misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience.”

And that “pseudoscience” has implications far beyond the world of climate science.

“In turn, the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills. It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists,” Clauser declared.

Clauser claims that the “climate emergency” being touted by Al Gore, Joe Biden, John Kerry, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and others doesn’t exist.

Clauser made the remarks at the “Quantum Korea 2023” event in June.

The physicist criticized the Nobel committee in 2021 for awarding a prize for the development of computer models meant to predict global warming. According to Clauser, most computer models do not account for the dramatic temperature stabilization provided by clouds.

Clauser has reportedly developed his own climate model, which takes the stabilizing effect of clouds into account. According to him, this regulating effect of reflective cloud cover is fifty times as strong as any warming effect produced by CO 2 .

He further states that the “Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change [IPCC] and National Academy of Sciences repeatedly concede that the effects of clouds do indeed represent the greatest uncertainty in their climate predictions.”

In fact, the IPCC barely takes clouds into account: “The IPCC’s detailed analysis of clouds (AR5) and their effect on climate totally misunderstands the effects of clouds, and totally ignores this dominating energy transport process,” Clauser has said.

Despite his Nobel Prize credentials, climate hysterics have either ignored Clauser’s opinions on climate change or claimed that he’s not the right kind of scientist to have an opinion. Twitter user BONUS, who bills himself as a “Scientist (Presented at a UN Climate conference),” used this tactic.

“Dr. John F. Clauser has no expertise in climate science at all. He doesnt [sic] even understand that cloud feedbacks are a response to temp changes caused by CO2. His links to the fossil fuel lobby group the “CO2 “coal”-ition” only suggest he is wrong on climate,” BONUS tweeted weakly.

The dominant tactic of the climate cult is to ignore Clauser and his criticism of their political (not scientific) movement. Eventually, they’ll likely attempt to tie him to “big oil” or “fossil fuel interests” instead of listening to his words. He and others like him frighten climate hysterics because they won’t simply bow down in obeisance. Clauser is clearly a man who says what he thinks.

And he says it with a Nobel Prize-winning pedigree behind him.