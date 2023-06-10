Greenpeace Founder Testifies: “Man-Made Climate Change Is a Hoax”

Greenpeace founder Dr. Patrick Moore has testified that the man-made climate change narrative is a “dangerous hoax” perpetrated by the elite to take away our most basic freedoms.

Dr. Moore, an ecologist and and co-founder of Greenpeace, says that increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is actually beneficial.

According to Moore, claims that climate change is “man-made” is “propaganda”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The bombshell admission from Moore, a leading expert in environmentalism, directly contradict the woke science being pushed by the Biden Administration and their handlers at the World Economic Forum.

The globalist elite are demanding that the public drastically slash their carbon footprints to save the planet, by handing over their sovereignty to the elite who want to depopulate the planet.

The farming industry is currently one of the key targets for elimination by the elites.

As The People’s Voice recently reported, Biden’s “climate czar” John Kerry is pushing for the U.S. federal government to crack down on farming in America to combat “global warming.”

Kerry issued the warning during a green agenda conference in Washington D.C.

Slaynews.com reports: During the Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) AIM for Climate Summit, Kerry told the audience that “we can’t get to net zero, we won’t get this job done, unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution.”

Kerry warned attendees that his and other world leaders’ “lives depend” on farmers ceasing their operations.

Stopping farmers from growing food will lower agriculture “emissions,” Kerry insists.

He continued by noting that he does not even call it climate change anymore.

“It’s not change; it’s a crisis,” he declared.

“Mitigating methane is the fastest way to reduce warming in the short term,” Kerry claimed as he took aim at livestock farmers.

Kerry, a multibillionaire, argues that the world’s population must slash meat consumption.

However, Kerry’s claims run counter to the comments from Moore, a leading expert in environmental issues.

According to Moore, there is no evidence that anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions are responsible for “global warming.”

Moore, who left Greenpeace’s leadership after being involved for 15 years, now criticizes the environmental movement for using scare tactics and disinformation.

He says that environmentalism has been hijacked and the movement has “abandoned science and logic in favor of emotion and sensationalism.”

“When Greenpeace began, we had a strong humanitarian orientation, to save civilization from destruction by all-out nuclear war,” Moore said.

“Over the years the ‘peace’ in Greenpeace was gradually lost and my organization, along with much of the environmental movement, drifted into a belief that humans are the enemies of the earth …

“As we shall see later in the presentation there is very good reason to see humans as essential to the survival of life on this planet.”

Moore’s position on the radical climate agenda isn’t new, however.

On 14 October 2015, Dr. Moore raised the alarm about the radical propaganda effort during a speech at the Annual Global Warming Policy Foundation (“GWPF”) Lecture held in London.

Moore said during the speech: