Trump Indictment Comes Days After He Vowed To Take Down Big Pharma

The Deep State’s indictment of Donald Trump this week comes just days after the former President vowed to hold Big Pharma accountable for the rise in illnesses, including autism, among children.

On Thursday, President Trump announced that he has been indicted on charges connected to his handling of classified national security records. He immediately vowed to fight the charges and not allow the ‘New World Order’ to silence him.

Just two days prior, Trump had publicly announced plans to launch a “full-blown criminal investigation” into Big Pharma’s role in the “autism explosion” that has occurred in children since vaccines were heavily pushed onto the public.

In the following video, Trump speaks about the problem of increasing childhood obesity and chronic illness such as autism, and accuses Big Pharma of playing a big role for the rise in these conditions.

“Is it the food that they eat … the over-prescription of certain medications?” Trump asks.

“We spend hundreds of billions of dollars to treat these chronic problems rather than looking at what is causing them.”

Donald Trump on investigating the increase in chronic childhood illnesses:



“Is it the food that they eat.. the overprescription of certain medications?.. We spend hundreds of billions of dollars to treat these chronic problems rather than looking at what is causing them.” pic.twitter.com/fnPPZHK3rD — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 6, 2023

Naturalnews.com reports: Dubbed his Trump 2024 “Public Health and Environment” protocols for Agenda 47 – the 47 referring to the 47th president, which Trump wants to be – the speech seems to take direct aim at Big Pharma for its undeniable contributions to childhood obesity and chronic illness.

“In recent decades, there has been an unexplained and alarming growth in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and health problems, especially in children,” Trump says.

“We’ve seen a stunning rise in autism, autoimmune disorders, obesity, infertility, serious allergies, and respiratory challenges. It’s time to ask what is going on?”

Every year, hundreds of billions of dollars are spent treating these problems, or so we are told, but there is never any focus put on the root causes behind them. Part of Trump’s 2024 campaign platform is to get to the bottom of what is harming us and our children in order to eradicate it from America.

There is something hidden that most people cannot see or detect that is contributing to these problems, and the biggest one seems to be Big Pharma and its “vaccines,” including the jabs that Trump introduced for covid.

“Too often our public health establishment is too close to Big Pharma – they make a lot of money, Big Pharma,” Trump adds. “Big corporations and other special interests does [sic] not want to ask the tough questions about what is happening to our children’s health.”

“If Big Pharma defrauds American patients and taxpayers and puts profits above people, they must be investigated and held accountable. When I’m back in the White House, I will establish a special presidential commission of independent minds who are not bought and paid for by Big Pharma, and I will charge them with investigating what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic illnesses.”

In Trump’s opinion, he knows Big Pharma “better than anyone else” because he knows “where they are coming from,” so in his view he is the best candidate to take the industry on and hold it accountable for crimes against humanity.

“This is a conversation that is long overdue, and it is a conversation that American families deserve,” Trump says.