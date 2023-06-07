Trump Vows To Arrest Big Pharma Execs for Causing “Autism Explosion” in Children

Former President Donald Trump has announced plans to launch a full-blown criminal investigation into Big Pharma’s role in the “autism explosion” that has occurred in children since vaccines were heavily pushed onto the public.

“In recent decades, there has been an unexplained and alarming growth in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and health problems especially in children,” Trump declared in a message posted to social media Tuesday.

“We’ve seen a stunning rise in autism, autoimmune disorders, obesity, infertility, serious allergies, and respiratory challenges. It’s time to ask, ‘What is going on?’”

Once President Trump returns to the Oval Office, he will establish a special Presidential Commission charged with investigating what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic illnesses. pic.twitter.com/MZE6hHqn6Z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 6, 2023

“Is it the food that they eat?” he added. “The environment that we live in? The over-prescription of certain medications? Is it the toxins and chemicals that are present in our homes?”

“Every year we spend hundreds of billions of dollars to treat these chronic problems, rather than looking at what is causing them in the first place.”

Infowars.com reports: The former president added he’s aware of the incestuous relationship between Big Pharma and certain government bureaucracies, and would work to ensure transparency and accountability.

“If Big Pharma defrauds American patients and taxpayers and puts profits above people, they must be investigated and held accountable,” Trump stated.

“When I’m back in the White House,” Trump vowed, “I will establish a special presidential commission of independent minds who are not bought and paid for by Big Pharma and I will charge them with investigating what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic illnesses.”

The president added Big Pharma’s ties to chronic illness are a “conversation that is long overdue, and it’s a conversation that American families deserve.”

“American families must have this conversation, and they must have a leader, a President, who can do something about this problem. And I will do that,” the president added.

This marks one of the first times Trump has addressed childhood autism since he famously sparred with former Republican opponent Dr. Ben Carson over the issue during one of the 2015 GOP presidential debates.

At the time, Trump explained how he believed vaccines were administered to children at too high a frequency and too young an age, adding the confluence of drugs could be contributing to rising autism rates.

“I am totally in favor of vaccines,” Trump stated.

“But I want smaller doses over a longer period of time,” he said, adding his own children received vaccines “over a two or three year period of time.”

He went on to give an anecdote of an employee’s child who grew ill soon after taking a vaccine.

“We’ve had so many instances, people that work for me. Just the other day, two years old, two and a half years old, a child, a beautiful child went to have the vaccine, and came back, and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic,” he stated.

One of the MAGA movement’s main contentions with President Trump is his continued failure to acknowledge debilitating and sometimes fatal injuries caused by the experimental mRNA Covid-19 jab developed under his administration.

Does the president’s recent statement indicate he’s fully aware of Big Pharma’s culpability in the controversial vaccine rollout? Can his words help regain the support of the MAGA base that’s felt neglected due to his previous silence on the issue?

Trump’s latest campaign promise to the American people comes as he’s recently outlined other proposals for his potential 2024 term, including a massive celebration commemorating America’s founding in 1776, a vow to end the birthright citizenship “magnet” incentivizing illegals to storm the US, and promises to reverse Biden policies negatively impacting the economy and causing energy prices to soar.

