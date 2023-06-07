UK Govt. Officially Admits That 92% of Deaths Are From ‘Triple Vaccinated’

The UK government has officially announced that a staggering 92 percent of people who died from Covid in 2022 had at least three doses of the mRNA vaccine.

The disturbing admission comes from new data in the official figures published by the UK government.

The data shows that the fully vaccinated population accounted for 92% of Covid deaths in England in 2022.

Over the past two years, at least 86 percent of COVID-19 deaths were listed as being at least triple vaccinated.

Slaynews.com reports: The figures were published by a UK government agency, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), on the 21st of February 2023.

The report, titled “Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2022,” can be accessed on the ONS site here.

The new report contains figures on mortality rates by vaccination status for all-cause deaths, deaths involving Covid, and deaths not involving the coronavirus.

By looking at Table 1 of the dataset, we can see that the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths occurred among those who had received three or more doses of the Big Pharma jabs.

These figures are not just an anomaly, however.

The figures show that Covid deaths among the unvaccinated population have become almost negligible.

Deaths among the vaccinated population, meanwhile, have become more significant over time.

In May 2021, for instance, there were 205 Covid deaths among the vaccinated population and just 84 among the unvaccinated population.

But by May 2022, we find that Covid deaths increased by 450%.

The number of Covid deaths soared to 1,494 among the vaccinated while barely changing with just 96 among the unvaccinated.

Despite the mass booster campaigns pushed by governments around the world in the winter of 2021, the shots did nothing to alleviate the huge number of deaths among the vaccinated population.

In fact, the data suggests that the booster campaign actually made things worse.

The figures show that 25,758 out of 28,041 Covid deaths in England between 1st January 2022 and 31st December 2022 were among the fully vaccinated population.

The data confirmed that the fully vaccinated population accounted for 92% of all Covid deaths throughout the year 2022.

Meanwhile, there were 45,191 Covid-19 deaths in England between 1st April 2021 and 31st December 2022, and 38,884 of those deaths were among the fully vaccinated population.

Meanwhile, there were 6,307 deaths among the unvaccinated population.

This means the fully vaccinated population has accounted for 86% / 9 in every 10 Covid deaths over nearly two years.

The data calls into question the claims pushed by Big Pharma companies, politicians, and their allies in the corporate media that the shots are up to 95% effective at preventing death.

These official figures suggest otherwise.